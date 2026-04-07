Championship stalwart Jordan Thomson has hung up his boots – after making his 100th career appearance in Good Friday’s Cumbria derby between the only two clubs he has represented.

Front-rower Thomson played the first game of his professional career for Whitehaven back in August 2018 against Bradford Bulls.

The veteran has been back with Haven since the 2025 campaign, but enjoyed a four-season stint in-between at rivals Workington Town.

Spanning 2021 to 2024, that spell with Town saw him rack up 62 games across all competitions.

Good Friday saw the pair meet in their derby in the Championship, with Thomson chalking up his 100th and final career appearance before bowing out.

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Championship stalwart Jordan Thomson retires after hitting big milestone as tribute paid by Whitehaven

Having turned 33 in January, Thomson’s last game in the derby – which was won 22-14 by Workington – brought his 38th appearance for Haven.

Over the course of his career, he has scored ten tries: six for Workington and four for Haven, with each of those four coming last season.

Affectionately known as ‘Tomposh’, the forward’s retirement had been confirmed by Haven in the build-up to the Good Friday derby, with his former amateur club Hensingham ARLFC paying their own tribute as they congratulated him.

Haven’s own celebrations of Thomson’s career saw his family invited into their changing room ahead of the derby, with a signed shirt presented to him.

Posting a video of that moment on social media, Haven wrote: “On Friday we said goodbye to Jordan Thomson as he made his 100th and final career appearance after deciding to step away from the professional game.

“We welcomed his family in the changing room before the game as he was presented with a signed shirt from his team-mates.”