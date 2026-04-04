St Helens head coach Paul Rowley will not be able to call on hero of the hour Bill Leyland or fellow Hull KR loanee Jordan Dezaria for their upcoming Challenge Cup quarter-final with Catalans Dragons, despite his desire to keep both of them around.

The pair, who both joined the Saints on a one-week loan from Hull KR, are expected to return to their parent clubs with immediate effect, with Rowley detailing the Robins won’t want to cup-tie the pair.

‘If we could have them for longer, that would be great’

Leyland has already featured twice for KR in the Challenge Cup this season, coming off the bench in their 104-0 win against Lock Lane and again featuring as a replacement against Huddersfield Giants, scoring a try in their 52-12 win over the West Yorkshire side, but former Catalans man Dezaria is yet to play for his new employers after suffering a hamstring injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the full-time whistle, Rowley confirmed the pair will not be with the Saints next week, despite his desire to keep them around.

“It’s cup matches next week,” he said. “So Hull KR won’t want to cup tie any of their players.

“We’re appreciative of them coming to our help. We’ve got a lot of admiration for Jordan and Bill, and if we could have them for longer, that would be great.”

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While they might be set to return to their parent clubs next weekend, the pair both made a real impression on proceedings in St Helens’ 34-24 over Wigan Warriors.

Hooker Leyland, who featured for just 22 minutes in the game after replacing Daryl Clark, scored a pivotal brace in the final exchanges of the match to help secure the win and also scooped up the Man of the Match gong in the process, while prop forward Dezaria also made a strong impact with 21 tackles in just 24 minutes.

“It’s very special,” Rowley added. “It’s a story, isn’t it. The adversity we were under during the game, before the game… you know the saying. I’m not going to say it.

“The belief and the character has never been questioned within this group.”

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