Hull FC players decide not to train after John Cartwright bombshell

Hull FC’s squad decided not to train today after learning of the club’s decision to not extend John Cartwright’s stay at the club.

The Black and Whites announced this morning that Cartwright would leave the club at the end of the season, despite the Australian having another year left to run on his contract beyond the current campaign.

That statement went out shortly after the players were informed of the decision by Cartwright himself, who addressed the group before a scheduled training session today.

Sources have said that after a short discussion after the meeting, the playing group decided that they would not train today as intended as they wait for communication from club officials about the move.

Cartwright is in his second season in charge and guided the club to a seventh-placed finish last year. The Black and Whites are currently ninth in Super League and out of the Challenge Cup.

The club is now working on a deal to bring Steve McNamara to the club, though Warrington Wolves, where McNamara is currently a consultant, are entitled to compensation as he does not have a head coach release clause.

Hull’s statement read: “The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks for John’s contribution during his time with the club.

“John will continue to lead the first-team squad for the remainder of the current campaign, and has the support of the full club as we work together to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“To minimise speculation, the club can confirm that they are in the process of securing the services of a new head coach for the 2027 season onwards, and will provide a further update in due course.”