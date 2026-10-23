Former Hull FC forward Brad Fash has held talks with York Knights over a move to the ambitious Super League club for 2027, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Fash is currently a free agent and on the open market as his contract with the Black and Whites nears expiration. The club have already confirmed he would be released at the end of the 2026 season.

The forward is understood to have attracted interest from several clubs but the 30-year-old has held productive talks with York about becoming their latest signing for 2027.

And Love Rugby League understands the chances of a deal being struck are now high.

Fash nears York Knights move

Love Rugby League understands that Fash is open to making the move to North Yorkshire to join up with Mark Applegarth’s squad and add some significant experience to the Knights’ ranks.

Outside of short-term loan spells at the likes of Doncaster and Leigh early in his career, Fash has spent his entire time in the professional game with Hull.

He made his debut back in 2015 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Black and Whites, one of the highest tallies by any player in the Super League era.

But after a disappointing season for the club and ahead of Steve McNamara’s arrival at the MKM Stadium, Fash was one of several players released at the end of 2026, having featured 12 times for the club last season.

And he now looks set to continue his career in Super League with a move to York.

York’s 2027 squad plans continue

Should a deal for Fash be struck, he would be the sixth new signing to join the club for the 2027 season.

Matty English joined towards the latter stages of the 2026 season, and he will be joined in the pack by frontline signings including St George’s Blake Lawrie and Cronulla Sharks star Cameron McInnes.

York also have a Super League title winner from 2026 joining the ranks with Max Jowitt departing Wakefield Trinity to sign for the Knights, while Zak Hardaker will also make the move after his time at Hull FC came to a premature end.

And it looks as though Hardaker could be joined by a familiar face and one of his team-mates from the 2026 campaign, with Fash in talks to join him at the LNER Community Stadium.