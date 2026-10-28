Super League clubs will vote on whether to expand to 15 teams in the coming days after London Broncos agreed to enter without any central funding in 2027: but the final decision will ultimately belong to the RFL.

The Broncos have committed to forfeiting any rights to distribution next season on the proviso that they enter the Super League after existing top-flight clubs told them they were welcome to become a 15th team, but only if they gave up their rights to any financial gain.

It is a decision that will cost them around £150,000 in expected distribution were they in the Championship – but London believe they can stand to make more money from commercial opportunities and increased crowds as a result of being in Super League.

However, the process that will now ultimately rubber-stamp any inclusion in the competition involves multiple parties – and must also include Barrow Raiders, Love Rugby League has been told.

Why Barrow are key to London inclusion

Super League clubs only have the power to increase or decrease the size of their competition. They do not have the right to dictate which clubs enter the league – with that power resting with the Rugby Football League.

That is a similar situation to 12 months ago, when clubs in Super League agreed to expand to 14 teams, but the RFL ultimately had the power to decide the metrics of any system that chose the 13th and 14th teams.

In the end, it was the IMG gradings that decided that, with York and Toulouse coming in as the two new expansion teams – albeit on half central distribution.

So while Super League clubs will now vote – not unanimously, it is understood – on there being a 15th team added to Super League, the process will then switch to the RFL to decide that team.

Love Rugby League understands that the RFL are likely to fall back on the gradings for that decision, which will ultimately lead to London’s inclusion.

But that is where Barrow come into the equation. They surprisingly finished 15th this season, the highest-ranked non-Super League team in the gradings. By rights, they would get first refusal on admission.

But Barrow have already admitted they are not yet ready for Super League in 2027, and it is understood their facilities do not meet minimum standards.

Therefore, the Raiders would step aside which would allow the next-highest team in the gradings to be approached: which is London.

After that, it is expected to be a formality that London accept and take their place in Super League as team 15. It has been stressed that the process will be much quicker than last year – with a timeframe of days, rather than weeks or months – for it all to be completed as soon as Super League clubs vote to expand to 15 teams.

That would then lead to London returning to Super League and the competition being able to plan at pace for how it copes with such an expansion, including the introduction of bye rounds moving forwards into 2027.