Australia-born Ireland international Lachlan Lanskey has joined Rochdale Hornets on a one-year deal ahead of 2027 following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars.

Lanskey, who represented Queensland from under-16s to under-20s, is a product of NRL outfit Brisbane Broncos’ youth system.

The back-rower did not register an NRL appearance, but represented Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup prior to making the move to the UK in 2023 as he joined Whitehaven.

He has remained in the British game ever since, and joins Rochdale for the 2027 campaign following a three-year stint at Keighley.

‘This is another big piece of business and a real coup for us to add an Australian back-rower of strong pedigree’

Aussie Lanskey represents Ireland on the international stage via his heritage, and made his Wolfhounds debut last autumn in a two-match Test Series against Wales.

He is currently involved in the Celtic Cup, and starred in a big win over Scotland earlier this month as he collected his third cap.

As his move to Rochdale was announced, he said: “I’m really happy to be getting on board for the 2027 season.

“After having a chat with (head coach) Gary Thornton and (chairman) Andy Mazey, I really liked their plans for next year.

“They have built a great squad which I’m keen to be a part of, and hopefully I can add some value.”

Between Haven and Keighley, Lanskey has racked up 78 appearances across all competitions in the British game, scoring ten tries.

He now links up with a Hornets side which finished 15th on the Championship ladder in 2026, a place and two competition points better off than the Cougars.

Rochdale chairman Mazey added: “This is another big piece of business and a real coup for us to add an Australian back-rower of strong pedigree, who has been a real handful when playing against us over the past few years.

“When Gary and I first sat down in May to identify areas of the team that would need strengthening, and recruitment objectives to progress the team to the next level, Lachi’s name was top of the list.

“All the players and our staff members who have worked with him, could not speak more highly, and he comes with a reputation of being a great professional.

“When Gary and I first went across to meet him, it was pretty clear not only is he the quality of player we need to improve our group, but he’s another really good bloke to have around the camp as we strive to make further progress in 2027.”