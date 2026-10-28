England half-back Mikey Lewis insists he is not interested in criticism over whether he should be at the World Cup – saying he believes he has ‘earned’ his place in the squad.

After an up and down year for Hull KR, which included some big moments including victory in the World Club Challenge at the start of the year, Lewis was undoubtedly considered a surprise inclusion for the tournament – which could end for England this weekend.

But he came off the bench against France to produce a fine display which resembled something like his best form. He will get the chance to do that again this weekend, as England need to pile on the points against Papua New Guinea.

Lewis fires back at England critics

However, the Hull KR star scoffed at any suggestions he didn’t deserve to be there with England. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lewis insisted he was fully aware of the levels of rugby he produced throughout the year – but stressed he always felt he had done enough.

“The way my year went wasn’t really the best, I don’t need anyone else to tell me,” he said. “I just had to put myself in the shop window. I have earned my spot.”

Lewis also revealed how he was told to bring his devastating running game to the England team by the coaching staff – something he delivered upon with a fine two-try performance.