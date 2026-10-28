Mikey Lewis fires back at England critics with firm message
England half-back Mikey Lewis insists he is not interested in criticism over whether he should be at the World Cup – saying he believes he has ‘earned’ his place in the squad.
After an up and down year for Hull KR, which included some big moments including victory in the World Club Challenge at the start of the year, Lewis was undoubtedly considered a surprise inclusion for the tournament – which could end for England this weekend.
But he came off the bench against France to produce a fine display which resembled something like his best form. He will get the chance to do that again this weekend, as England need to pile on the points against Papua New Guinea.
Lewis fires back at England critics
However, the Hull KR star scoffed at any suggestions he didn’t deserve to be there with England. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lewis insisted he was fully aware of the levels of rugby he produced throughout the year – but stressed he always felt he had done enough.
“The way my year went wasn’t really the best, I don’t need anyone else to tell me,” he said. “I just had to put myself in the shop window. I have earned my spot.”
Lewis also revealed how he was told to bring his devastating running game to the England team by the coaching staff – something he delivered upon with a fine two-try performance.
“I’ll always represent my country to the best of my ability. I was told to run with the ball, and I wanted to play with a smile on my face.”
Lewis addresses England qualification hopes
England need to potentially win by a huge margin on Friday in Wollongong. If they win by 67 points, then a Tonga win over Samoa of any kind will be enough to reach the semi-finals.
However, if Samoa win, England are out – but Lewis insists they have the talent to hold up their end of the bargain.
He said: “We just have to go out and do what we have planned. It will be a tough game, but we have the strike and desire. We have a fighting chance, we believe in that. So, we just have to put the hard work in. It is a unique position, so we will just enjoy that.
“Last week the hard work was done, my job was to go and cause havoc – that was my instruction, and I did that,” he said
“I might get different instructions this week, but I’ll do it, because I am proud to play for my country – 20 minutes is 20 minutes for England, I don’t really care it’s only 20 minutes.”