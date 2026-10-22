Max Fleary, the son of former Leeds Rhinos star Darren, has followed in his father’s footsteps by joining Championship outfit Keighley Cougars ahead of 2027.

Now 53, Fleary senior enjoyed a career which saw him rack up over 300 appearances, including 127 for Leeds between 1997 and 2002.

Having tasted defeat to Wigan Warriors in the first-ever Super League Grand Final in 1998, the forward formed part of the Rhinos side that lifted the Challenge Cup in 1999, beating London Broncos in the final at Wembley.

He then went on to represent England in the Rugby League World Cup the following year, with appearances also on his CV for Great Britain and Yorkshire.

Having donned a shirt for both Dewsbury and Keighley prior to arriving at Headingley, Fleary went on to feature for hometown club Huddersfield Giants and Leigh before hanging up his boots at the end of 2005.

21 years on from his retirement, son Max is now taking his first steps into the world of professional rugby league having agreed a deal to join Keighley ahead of 2027: a club his dad played almost 100 games for.

Cup-winning former Leeds star Darren Fleary’s son makes Championship move for 2027 as Keighley switch confirmed

Half-back Max has spent time in the youth systems of Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield as well as playing for community outfit Newsome Panthers.

The Cougars finished 16th in the Championship in 2026 and have undergone plenty of change behind the scenes since the campaign ended, with Matt Bramald appointed their new head coach.

Bramald said: “I’m really pleased to have Max joining us.

“He’s a young player with potential and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him develop.

“There will be opportunities here for players who work hard and earn their place, and pre-season gives Max the chance to show us what he can bring to the team.”

Recent business has seen Keighley tie down Matty Beharrell, Dan Parker, Dee Foggin-Johnston, Nathan Rushworth, Jack Teanby and Leo Skerrett-Evans.

Jay Scriven and Lewis Pavier have also been recruited, with Ryan Jackson appointed as the Cougars’ new assistant coach.