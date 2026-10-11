Former Huddersfield Giants youngster Jayden Billy has joined Championship outfit Keighley Cougars ahead of 2027 alongside Isaac Coleman and Marcus Green.

Billy, still only 22, came through the Giants’ youth system before joining Sheffield Eagles in 2025.

Having played the first eight games of his professional career for the Eagles, the winger’s only game time at first-team level this year came in a three-game loan stint at North Wales Crusaders.

And having spent some time back with Super League outfit Huddersfield, playing in their reserves during the season just gone, he has now sealed a permanent move to Keighley for 2027.

Former Huddersfield young gun Jayden Billy among trio snapped up by Keighley for 2027

Billy makes the move to Cougar Park as Keighley welcome in a new era under head coach Matt Bramald, who himself was only appointed a few weeks ago.

Bramald said: “I’m really pleased to have Jayden joining us. He’s an exciting addition to our options out wide, and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him develop further.

“He’s already gained experience in professional environments, and this is a great opportunity for him to take the next step. I can’t wait to get him and the rest of the squad together for pre-season.”

Two-time Jamaica international Coleman and forward Green have also joined the Cougars – who finished 16th in the Championship this year – ahead of 2027.

Coleman came through Bradford Bulls’ youth system and represented England Students before playing ten games for Keighley’s fellow Championship side Rochdale Hornets this term.

Bramald detailed: “I’m really pleased Isaac is joining us. He’s a young forward with a good grounding in the game and plenty of potential to develop further.

“We want to give him the opportunity to compete for his place and become an important part of the squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing what he can bring when we get into pre-season.”

Green meanwhile joins Billy in making the move to Cougar Park from Sheffield having enjoyed a four-game loan stint with Keighley in 2026.

With 68 professional appearances on his CV, the forward – who still awaits his first career try – is the most experienced of the Cougars’ three recruits.

He has donned a shirt for Cornwall, Midlands Hurricanes, Bradford, Hunslet and Rochdale as well as Sheffield and Keighley.

Bramald added: “I’m really pleased to have Marcus joining us. He’s a fantastic addition to the squad we’re building and strengthens our options in the middle.

“He’s already had a taste of playing at Keighley, and we’re looking forward to having him with us for the season ahead. I can’t wait to get cracking with Marcus and the rest of the lads in pre-season.”