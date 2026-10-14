Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Leo Aliyu has joined Batley Bulldogs from fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars ahead of 2027.

Siddal junior Aliyu – who will turn 22 next month – joined Super League heavyweights Leeds midway through the 2022 campaign and enjoyed two-and-a-half years at Headingley.

The front-rower did not feature at first-team level for the Rhinos: but his impressive performances in the youth system saw him represent Yorkshire’s under-18s in Academy Origin back in 2023.

Departing Leeds at the end of 2024, Aliyu was picked up by Keighley and went on to spend two seasons in their colours which also earned him international recognition, representing Nigeria via his heritage against Cumbria last autumn.

Now, he has made the move to Batley.

International ex-Leeds youngster Leo Aliyu seals cross-Championship switch for 2027

Aliyu’s first season in the professional game with Keighley brought 12 appearances across all competitions as the Cougars finished second-bottom of League 1.

As they made the step up into an expanded Championship for 2026, the young prop featured eight times to help them to a 16th-place finish, taking his career appearance tally up to 20.

14 of those 20 career appearances to date have seen the 21-year-old enter the action off the bench, with six starts to his name – including four in the season just gone.

Notably, his game time was limited due to concussion-related issues for a number of months midway through the 206 campaign, having to wait from March 29 until August 16 between appearances.

Still awaiting his first senior try, Aliyu now joins Batley, who finished tenth in the Championship this year – eight competition points better off than Keighley.

The Bulldogs reached the play-offs courtesy of their league placing, claiming the last of the ten qualifying spots.

James Ford’s side though fell at the first hurdle in those play-offs, with a 25-18 defeat away at Sheffield Eagles bringing an end to their campaign.