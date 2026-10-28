England captain Jodie Cunningham required plastic surgery to stitch her ear back together last weekend, and has shared images of the gruesome injury via social media.

St Helens icon Cunningham, who will hang up her boots come the end of England’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup campaign, finished last weekend’s defeat to Australia with her head heavily strapped up.

It’s now been revealed that was because she had split her ear earlier in the game, and as the final hooter sounded, did not even get to catch up with her family at HBF Park before being taken straight to hospital in Perth.

Plastic surgery followed to piece the 34-year-old’s ear back together, but that same night, the skipper was reunited with the squad at their hotel.

England skipper Jodie Cunningham shares GRUESOME images of split ear injury after plastic surgery

We’d strongly advise looking away now if you’re squeamish!

Jodie Cunningham’s ear before (left) and after (right) surgery – Image credit: Instagram/@jodiecunningham91

As she suffered the gruesome injury, Cunningham earned her 37th cap for England, becoming the most-capped women’s player of all-time at international level in the process.

Having flown to Sydney alongside her team-mates on Sunday, the trailblazer has remarkably been passed fit to play in this weekend’s final group stage game against Samoa, which is winner-takes-all for qualification.

‘She’s always been an out-and-out winner and she won’t want to go off with an injury stopping her, she’ll want to go out on her own terms’

Speaking earlier this week, England head coach Stuart Barrow ran through the events of last Saturday night following the Australia defeat and Cunningham’s injury before paying tribute to his captain.

Barrow explained: “It was gruesome to look at on the night. You wouldn’t want to have your tea straight after seeing it!

“Jodie being Jodie and the warrior she is, she taped it up and got back on the field and then straight after the final whistle, we got her straight to hospital. She didn’t even go and see her family.

“The staff at the local hospital did a magnificent job and Jodie was back with us that evening and it looked like it never happened… well, it was a lot better than it looked.

“It shows everything about her character, but more importantly about her want and desire to represent her country, but also represent this group we’ve got here.

“I was up in the box, and when she came back out of the changing rooms and went straight on the pitch with the strap around the head, I just thought she’d had a little head cut.

“I didn’t even consider that it was a lot more serious than that. She just rushed on and carried on for the rest of the game.

“And then when we got back in the changing room afterwards, I asked, ‘where’s Jodie?’

“I then got told she had to go straight to hospital. We were sent photos from the hospital, so we all had a good look at it.

“We waited up for her at the hotel. And when she came back, she was just like, ‘Right, we travel tomorrow, we get to Sydney, let’s go’.

“That just says everything about her. She’s a warrior, always has been, and will continue to be so for this game going forward.

“It was like, ‘I want to go out on my own terms and a split ear isn’t going to ruin that for me’.

“She’s just a born winner, always has been from the very early days at community rugby with Thatto Heath all the way through to St Helens.

“She’s always been an out-and-out winner and she won’t want to go off with an injury stopping her, she’ll want to go out on her own terms.”