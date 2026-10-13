Released Bradford Bulls half-back Fin Balback has been snapped up by Championship neighbours Keighley Cougars ahead of 2027.

Balback – who combined his time in the youth system at Odsal with a degree in Sports Coaching at Leeds Beckett University -made it into Bradford’s matchday squad at first-team level on one occasion.

That came back in May 2024, when the young playmaker was the Bulls’ unused 18th man in a Championship victory on home soil against Sheffield Eagles.

The 22-year-old went on to play the first four games of his professional career the following year out on loan with Hunslet, and has now sealed a permanent move to Keighley as he enters the next chapter of his career.

Released young Bradford half-back Fin Balback snapped up by Keighley ahead of 2027

Balback’s sole professional career try to date came during that loan stint at Hunslet against Widnes Vikings, with that his third and final starting appearance for the Parksiders: who also utilised him off the bench against Toulouse Olympique.

The playmaker was appointed as a Sports Development Officer by Huddersfield Giants’ Community Trust earlier this year, and is an England Universities representative and won the Four Nations Competition with that side during his studies.

As Keighley secured his signature, newly-appointed head coach Matt Bramald said: “Fin is a young player I’m really excited to work with. There’s potential there, and our job is to help him turn that into performances at senior level.

“He wants to learn and push himself, which gives us a good starting point. With a full pre-season, support from the coaching staff and experienced team-mates around him, I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops.

“He’ll have the opportunity to compete for his place and show us what he can do.”

The Cougars finished 16th on the Championship ladder in 2026, and have already made a number of new additions in preparation for next season.

Set to turn 23 in January, Balback is the latest of those, with Head of Rugby Richard Dibbin adding: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring Fin to Keighley.

“From speaking with him, it was clear this decision was about his rugby development and finding the right opportunity to move forward.

“Matt and I really wanted him on board. He’s given his next step a lot of thought, and we’re delighted he sees his future here.

“There’s something exciting about bringing a young player into the club and seeing what they can become. I’m looking forward to watching Fin’s progress in a Cougars shirt.”