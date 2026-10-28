Young Hull FC forward Jordon Baker has made a permanent move to Championship outfit Hunslet, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal for 2027.

Front-rower Baker is a West Hull junior and has progressed through the youth ranks of Super League outfit FC.

Having first been nominated for the Black and Whites’ Academy Player of the Year award, he went on to make it into their reserves side.

Now, awaiting his professional debut, he has made the decision to depart for pastures new in the shape of Hunslet.

Hull FC youngster ‘with a huge ceiling’ Jordon Baker seals permanent Championship switch to Hunslet for 2027

Baker joins Hunslet on the back of a 2026 campaign which saw them finish 16th on the Championship ladder, winning eight of their 24 league games.

He said: “Signing with Hunslet is a massive opportunity for me. I’m ready to step out of reserve grade rugby and prove what I can do at the competitive senior level.

“Hunslet is a club with a massive history and passionate fans, and I can’t wait to run out at South Leeds Stadium and give everything for the shirt.”

The Parksiders have already recruited Ben Johnson ahead of 2027, a fellow Hull youngster who earned his Super League debut against Leigh Leopards earlier this year.

Having bolstered his pack for next season with the arrival of another prospect from the Airlie Birds in the shape of Baker, Hunslet head coach Kyle Trout added: “Jordon is a young man with a huge ceiling.

“He has come through a fantastic system at Hull FC, training alongside full-time professionals, and he is desperate to test himself in the senior game.

“He plays with real intent, sets a strong physical platform, and is a brilliant fit for the culture we are building here at South Leeds Stadium.”