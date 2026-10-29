The 2026 Super League season may still be fresh in the memory, but plans for 2027 are rapidly accelerating: so much so, some teams are just days away from starting pre-season training.

November sees the full return of pre-season preparations, with a number of teams beginning life under new coaches and the competition preparing to welcome dozens of new signings.

Here’s when all the teams are back in..

This article will be updated with more clubs as and when their start dates become clear.

Castleford Tigers: Monday November 2

The Paul Rowley era begins next week at Castleford. Their squad – the majority of it, at least – will be back in next Monday for the start of pre-season training as Rowley gets to work on transforming the fortunes of the Tigers.

There will be some obvious omissions, including the likes of Tyler Dupree and Semi Valemei, who are on international duty this autumn. Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook and Mat Feagai will also be joining later in November.

Hull FC: Monday November 2

The new era under Steve McNamara officially begins in a matter of days. Hull are back in for their first sessions and testing next Monday, November 2 – with a glut of new signings joining the Black and Whites’ new head coach at pre-season training for the first time.

Hull KR: Monday November 9

The Nathan Cayless era is almost ready to get up and running at Hull KR. With the exception of the likes of Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Arthur Mourgue – all of whom are on World Cup duty – Rovers’ squad will meet their new head coach for the first time on November 9 and get to work on winning back the trophies they lost in 2025.

Leeds Rhinos: Monday November 9

The Rhinos get back to work in under a fortnight. They have some early starters returning in by Monday November 9 – with the full group returning to Kirkstall the following week, on the 16th.

St Helens: Monday November 9

Pre-season training starts slightly later for the Saints than some other clubs who have missed the play-offs in 2026. Their senior players are back in on the second Monday in November – but their new head coach will almost certainly still be in his previous job.

That is the week of the Rugby League World Cup final; with Kevin Walters set to head to England and join up with his new club towards the end of November.

Wakefield Trinity: Monday November 23

The new Super League champions get back to work in just under a month’s time at the current time of writing. Daryl Powell’s side will come back in by the middle of November – and they have a game barely a month after that, when they take on Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

Warrington Wolves: Monday November 16

There’s still actually no official confirmation that Sam Burgess will be Warrington coach yet in 2027 – but all the signs suggest he will be, not least the man himself admitting it. They’re one of the later starters back, and understandably so given how they were in the Grand Final. They will get back to work in mid-November, with their internationals joining later on in pre-season.

York Knights: Monday November 9

After a successful first season in Super League, the Knights return in just under a fortnight’s time – with new signings Cam McInnes and Blake Lawrie set to be in the country and ready to hit the ground running from day one for Mark Applegarth’s side.