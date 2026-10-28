Wakefield Trinity return to pre-season training in the coming weeks following their historic Super League title victory – with a number of players within their squad potentially doing so for the last time.

Trinity’s unforgettable Old Trafford triumph was done by a group of players who are largely under contract long-term at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

But within the 17 that took to the field earlier this month, there are still a couple of pressing recruitment issues – with some wider squad players also heading into the final year of their contracts at Wakefield.

And in just over a month’s time at the time of writing, those players can begin to discuss terms with other clubs – as can any player from December 1 who is going into the last year of their existing deal. That means there could be some early-stage business at the Super League champions. Here are those players.

The key duo

The headline names on the list are without doubt centre Corey Hall and forward Jazz Tevaga. It would rank as a major surprise if Wakefield did not opt to keep Hall and tie him down early to prevent him from going to the open market, given the form he has showed under Daryl Powell in recent seasons.

Tevaga, you suspect, would also likely stick around for at least one more year. He is still only 31 and has a lot of good years ahead of him at the highest level – but could he be tempted to have one more crack at the NRL from 2028 onwards?

He would be a solid piece of business for Wakefield to retain, given how his form got better and better as the business end of the season approached. Trinity will likely be looking to hold talks when he returns from the Rugby League World Cup with Samoa.

But there are other interesting players within the Wakefield squad, too.

The other interesting players

It is probably harsh to call Matty Storton a squad player, in truth. He’s been fairly key to what Wakefield have done for a couple of years now – but irrespective of his standing within the Trinity squad, he’s another going into the last year of his existing deal with the Super League champions.

He played 20 times in 2026 and was in fine form yet again. Nowhere near his prime, the Bradford Bulls junior and former Hull KR man has a lot of good rugby ahead of him; like with Corey Hall, it would rank as a pretty big surprise if Wakefield did not make an early play to re-sign him long-term.

Overseas forward Tray Lolesio is also going into the final year of his deal, but Wakefield do not have a big squeeze on overseas players – meaning there is scope to keep him around if Trinity see the potential.

Meanwhile, half-back Myles Lawford has re-signed for 2027, but he is now in the same situation again of being able to discuss terms elsewhere. Can he force some meaningful competition upon Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield, now that Mason Lino has departed?

The fringe players

Finally, there are two players who look some way down the pecking order as it stands.

Winger Neil Tchamambe may actually end up moving on altogether, having spent 2026 on loan at London Broncos and excelling in the Championship for Jason Demetriou’s side. It may be that they are interested in doing another deal to take him back south.

Then there is utility Jordan Williams; in and around the 21 on plenty of occasions this year, but without a lack of regular game-time. He is very much seen as one for the future at Wakefield – but they’re yet to make a call.