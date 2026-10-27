St Helens have confirmed the release of Nene Macdonald with immediate effect, bringing an end to the Papua New Guinea international’s unsuccessful stint on Merseyside.

Centre Macdonald arrived at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of 2026, making the move to Saints alongside head coach Paul Rowley following Salford Red Devils’ financial demise.

The 32-year-old had penned a two-year deal, but his sole season donning the red vee was blighted by injury, being restricted to just 13 appearances across all competitions.

Unable to ever string a run of games together, Macdonald played just three games after boss Rowley departed midway through the season.

And with plenty of change ongoing at the club ahead of new head coach Kevin Walters’ arrival, he has now been axed – with a ‘mutual agreement’ reached to end his time with Saints.

St Helens release Nene Macdonald as overseas star sees exit announced in 90-word statement

Currently involved in the Rugby League World Cup with PNG, the veteran has 98 NRL appearances on his CV and has now featured 96 times across all competitions in the British game having been in the UK since joining Leigh in 2022.

Macdonald also represented Leeds Rhinos, Salford and Oldham prior to joining Saints, and is now on the open market ahead of 2027.

Saints announced his departure in a brief 90-word statement, with 18 of those words dedicated to thanking the outgoing centre’s sponsors.

The statement reads in full: “St Helens R.F.C. confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Nene Macdonald to release the player from his contract.

“Cara Brickwork has sponsored Nene Macdonald, and the Saints would like to thank them for their ongoing support.

“The centre joined St.Helens in December 2025 ahead of the 2026 season and featured in 13 matches during the year, scoring three tries, with his time in the Red V sadly hampered by injuries.

“St Helens thanks Nene for his time with the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Saints have signed Solomona Faataape, Christian Tuipulotu, Sean O’Sullivan and Tom Starling ahead of 2027.

24-time Kumuls international Macdonald becomes the ninth departure of the off-season, following Jackson Hastings, Alfie Sinclair, Cole Marsh, Leon Cowen, Chris Matagi and Luca Walsh (Catalans) out of the exit door as well as retiring club legends Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax.