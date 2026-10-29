The 2026 Rugby League World Cup continues at a pace Down Under in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with the wheelchair edition also getting underway this weekend.

There are 13 games available to watch or stream live over the second weekend of the international showpiece, which is taking place across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Friday, October 30

2am: Wheelchair (Group A) – Ireland v USA – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

4.30am: Wheelchair (Group A) – England v Wales – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

6.45am: Women’s (Group A) – England v Samoa – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – England v Papua New Guinea – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

The wheelchair tournament starts on Friday with a double-header as Group A’s first round is played out. Ireland first go up against the USA before reigning champions England begin their defence against fellow home nation Wales.

Then, come 6.45am, it’s the start of a double-header for England’s women and men – who round off their group stage games with both yet to secure qualification.

The women are up first against Samoa, and that equation is simple. Stuart Barrow’s side must win to claim second spot and qualify, or they’ll be heading home.

Then, Brian McDermott’s men take on Papua New Guinea. They must win the game to have any chance of qualifying, but will then have to wait 48 hours to see whether Tonga can do them a favour against Samoa. Only an England win combined with a Tonga win and a big points difference swing will do.

Saturday, October 31

2.20am: Women’s (Group B) – Fiji v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

4am: Wheelchair (Group B) – France v Scotland – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

4.30am: Men’s (Pool A) – New Zealand v Fiji – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

6.30am: Wheelchair (Group B) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

6.45am: Women’s (Group B) – New Zealand v Papua New Guinea – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Pool A) – Australia v Cook Islands – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

There are no fewer than six games across the three tournaments on Saturday – split evenly with two apiece.

The two wheelchair games both come from Group B, with Scotland kicking their campaign off against 2022’s beaten finalists France and Australia clashing with New Zealand.

In the women’s tournament, Fiji face France while New Zealand are up against PNG. Both of those games come in Group B, which is pretty wide open heading into the final round of games.

The men’s games see Pool A conclude, and the first is a HUGE winner takes all battle for a semi-final spot as New Zealand square off against Fiji. The Kangaroos have already sewn the group up, and round off against basement boys, the Cook Islands to close out Saturday’s action.

Sunday, November 1

4.40am: Women’s (Group A) – Australia v Wales – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

6.40am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Lebanon v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Tonga v Samoa – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

The Jillaroos round their campaign off against Wales in Sunday’s opener, before Lebanon take on France in the men’s tournament – with both of those already eliminated.

Then though comes the big one, and all England eyes will be on it – providing McDermott’s side beat PNG. Tonga face Samoa at 9.05am, and though a tight game is anticipated, the latter will know exactly how many points they can afford to lose by and still qualify over England on points difference.