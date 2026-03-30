The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another week – debriefing a chaotic and action-packed 30th birthday weekend for Super League, looking ahead to Easter and dissecting all the big transfer news.

Aaron and Matt sit down to discuss all the big topics in the world of rugby league right now as the season begins to settle into a stride. After a huge week of news on and off the pitch, here’s what the boys are discussing this week.

We look at Willie Peters’ exit from Hull KR, discuss who might be next for the Robins and ponder how they go about replacing one of their all-time great coaches.

There’s an update on the England coaching position; with Willie Peters now out of the running, the boys look at the two standout candidates firmly in the picture: including one from Australia..

We ask whether Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s impending arrival at Wakefield is one of the biggest transfers in Super League history – as well as bringing you some exclusive news on a Trinity player who is already being offered to clubs as a result..

It’s Easter, which means it’s the first Rivals Round of 2026 – and we put our focus on St Helens versus Wigan and dissect damaging defeats for both at the weekend.

Lastly, we bring you a new update on the NRL’s investment into Super League, too – and what on Earth is happening as no sign of a deal continues to linger on worryingly..

Here’s how to watch and listen.

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Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe – and if you ever have a question you want to ask the boys, let us know and we’ll put it to them for the next time they’re on air!

We hope you enjoy it!