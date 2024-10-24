South Sydney Rabbitohs winger ‘heading for Super League’ with club revealed

South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Jacob Gagai appears to be heading for Super League in 2025: with a deal to join Huddersfield Giants on the brink of completion.

Gagai only made his senior NRL debut this year at the age of 28 – but had a positive impact on the Bunnies in 2024 despite a difficult season for the club on the whole.

He finished as their top try-scorer, crossing for nine tries in his 17 NRL appearances as the Rabbitohs laboured to a disappointing campaign end, missing out on the play-offs.

But now, according to fresh reports in Australia from The Mole at Wide World of Sports, Gagai will be plying his trade in Super League in 2025.

The Giants have emerged as potential suitors for the winger and he looks set to become the latest acquisition to Luke Robinson’s squad for next year as Huddersfield aim to improve on a disappointing 2024.

Gagai would likely be a first-choice starter alongside Adam Swift on the wings for the Giants, with his manager, Gavin Orr, confirming he had not been offered a deal by the Bunnies and was instead going to be given an opportunity in Super League.

He told Wide World of Sports: “In the end, his age (Gagai turns 29 in December) probably counted against him.

“Souths would have liked to keep him but had other priorities. But an opportunity has come up in Super League and it looks like he will be taking it.”

Gagai made his NRL debut for South Sydney in Las Vegas earlier this year, crossing for a try in his first senior appearance.

He is the younger brother of Newcastle Knights outside back Dane Gagai and has spent the last few seasons playing for Souths’ reserve side in the New South Wales Cup.

But his career looks set to continue in England next year, with Gagai closing in on a move to West Yorkshire to link up with the Giants.

He would become their fifth quota player for 2025 alongside fellow new signing Zac Woolford, half-backs Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune plus forward Jack Murchie.

IMG GRADINGS REVEAL

👉🏻 Ranking every club’s IMG grading as nine Super League clubs achieve Grade A status

👉🏻 Wakefield Trinity’s first words after Super League return confirmed

👉🏻 How many points every club’s IMG ranking has changed by after 2025 gradings reveal