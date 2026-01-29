Veteran ex-Super League ace sees retirement announced with ‘heart not in it anymore’

Former Super League man Matty Dawson-Jones has hung up his boots just a few weeks after joining Hunslet, admitting ‘his heart isn’t in it anymore’.

Pontefract-born Dawson-Jones joined Hunslet ahead of the 2026 campaign, and played in the Parksiders’ first two games of the campaign.

Lining up on debut against Dewsbury Rams on the opening weekend of the Championship season, he then helped Hunslet to victory in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup against community club Stanningley.

But at the age of 35, that cup tie has turned out to be the last game of a career which began back in 2012.

Making his senior debut for Huddersfield Giants against Warrington Wolves a little over 14 years ago, Dawson-Jones also played in Super League for St Helens, Leigh and Hull FC.

Hunslet were the ninth and final club he represented in the game, with appearances on his CV for Doncaster, Rochdale Hornets, Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles along with those already mentioned.

As the Parksiders announced his decision to hang up the boots, the veteran outside-back said: “This has been a really hard decision to make and one I’m still coming to terms with myself, but I have decided to step away from rugby.

“I’m at a time now where my work commitments are out weighing the rugby and wanting to spend more time with my family, I know it’s the right call for me.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the lads and staff at Hunslet for being so welcoming, especially Keith (Senior), Kyle (Trout) and the board for being so understanding and agreeing to release me.

“I’m sorry it’s happened so early in the season, but if I’m honest, my heart’s not in it anymore and I wouldn’t be giving the team what it deserves if I kept going.

“I wish Hunslet all the best for the rest of the season and hope they can kick on from the win at the weekend.”

Dawson-Jones – who turned 35 last October – scored over 100 tries in a career which saw him clock up close to 250 senior appearances across all competitions.

Hunslet CEO Neil Hampshire added: “It’s always a sad occasion when players decide to hang up their boots. However, it’s important that we understand and support Matty at this time.

“He leaves the sport having played at the highest level and can be rightly proud of his career. We wish him every success for the future.”