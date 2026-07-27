Leigh’s Head of Medical, Dr Nicola Fallon, has been appointed by the Rugby Football League (RFL) as their new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), meaning she will leave the Leopards come September 1.

Dr Fallon, who qualified as a doctor back in 2009, has been with Super League outfit Leigh since the start of 2023.

With a diverse portfolio of clinical experience, the 43-year-old initially joined the Leopards as their Club Doctor before progressing into the role of ‘Head of Medical’.

Having sat on the RFL’s Clinical Advisory Group since April 2025, she will now depart Leigh at the beginning of September to take up her now role as the governing body’s CMO, replacing the departing Dr Dane Vishnubala.

‘I look forward to working with her through the transition while continuing to champion rugby league in my new role’

Alongside her role at Leigh, Dr Fallon remains the Clinical Director of the Emergency Department at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals as well as its Associate Divisional Medical Director and Consultant in Emergency Medicine.

The RFL announced her appointment as their new CMO via a press release on Monday morning, with Dr Fallon saying: “The role of Chief Medical Officer for the Rugby Football League presents an exciting opportunity to combine my experience in emergency medicine, sports medicine, clinical governance, workforce leadership and elite sport.

“I am passionate about supporting the continued development of rugby league, ensuring the highest standards of player welfare and safety, and helping to shape a medical culture that supports participants at every level of the game, from grassroots rugby through to the international stage.”

Departing the role, Dr Vishnubala is set to take up the same title with the Football Association (FA).

He added: “It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Medical Officer for the RFL during a period of significant progress in player welfare.

“I’m grateful to have worked alongside Professor Ben Jones, Rob Hicks and our outstanding medical team to deliver meaningful change.

“I’m delighted to see Dr Nicola Fallon appointed as my successor. She is a highly respected colleague, and I look forward to working with her through the transition while continuing to champion rugby league in my new role.”