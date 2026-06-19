Hull FC young gun Ben Johnson has joined Championship outfit Hunslet on a one-week loan deal having made his first-team bow for the Black and Whites last month.

Outside-back Johnson turned 20 in April and is the younger brother of Midlands star Ryan, who also spent time in Hull’s youth system before going on to represent both Sheffield Eagles and the Hurricanes.

First linking up with FC’s first-team back in 2024, former Hull Wyke junior Ben earned a senior debut from interim head coach Andy Last in May’s Super League defeat against Leigh Leopards.

Lining up at centre, Johnson was part of a youthful Airlie Birds side beaten 42-6 at the Leopards’ Den amid an injury crisis.

Hull FC young gun seals Championship loan following Super League debut

Now, the 20-year-old joins Hunslet and will feature in their Championship clash at home against Widnes Vikings this weekend.

The Parksiders, who are headed up by Kyle Trout, have won just five of their 15 league games so far this season.

One of those victories did come last time out however, beating Salford RLFC 22-12 on home soil.

Prior to that success, Hunslet had lost four games on the spin.

As is permitted due to the changes in the loan system this season, Johnson’s loan move to the South Leeds Stadium is just on a one-week basis for now, but could be extended week-by-week should both Hull and Hunslet see fit.

Johnson is not the only Super League youngster to make a loan switch to the second tier this weekend.

Wigan Warriors pair Kalum Rathbone and Mike Porter have linked up with Swinton Lions, while Dewsbury Rams have snapped up Ellis Lingard from Wakefield Trinity and Connor Carr from Huddersfield Giants.

Two-time Ireland international Carr has joined the Rams for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Elsewhere, reigning Super League champions Hull KR have also sent four of their youngsters on short-term loans to Goole Vikings: Jack Charles, Flynn Holden, Harvey Horne and Cobie Wainhouse.