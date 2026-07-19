After a huge weekend of Super League action, deciding on the Team of the Week for Round 19 wasn’t easy!

But after big wins for the likes of Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers, it’s perhaps no surprise they feature heavily in our standout 13 from the weekend’s action. Here’s who we’ve gone for..

1. Lachlan Webster (Warrington Wolves)

It was a wonderful performance from Warrington on Saturday – and their young fullback, Lachlan Webster, really caught the eye for all the right reasons in their win over Hull KR.

2. Jack Campbell (St Helens)

Arguably the star of the weekend! We couldn’t leave the Saints winger out, who marked his Super League debut with two tries and some stunning defensive contributions as Paul Rowley’s side defeated Catalans Dragons.

3. David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

He started at centre and finished on the wing, but whatever the position, there was no way we could leave David Armstrong out after a scintillating display in the Leopards’ win against Hull FC.

4. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

Another blockbuster display in the three-quarter line from Hopoate, who has been a magnificent addition for Warrington so far since joining the club.

5. Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

The Castleford winger stole the spotlight again with two brilliant tries – but even aside from that, he was outstanding in the Tigers’ thrilling victory over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

6. Adam Cook (Leigh Leopards)

The form half-back in Super League right now? Cook is on top of his game and he was instrumental in laying the platform for Leigh to win at Hull FC on Saturday evening.

7. Tom Weaver (Castleford Tigers)

His time at the club may well be drawing to a close, but Weaver produced perhaps his best display in a Castleford shirt on Sunday as Ryan Carr’s side stunned Leeds. Does he still have a future at the Tigers?

8. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

Huge minutes and huge numbers from one of the Leopards’ standout forwards as they continued their push up the Super League table on Saturday.

9. Tom Humphreys (St Helens)

Campbell may have got most of the headlines for the Saints, but we couldn’t ignore the exploits of another young star. Tom Humphreys has been thrown in at the deep end but he looks every inch a talent after starring again in the win over Catalans Dragons. He’ll have a prolonged chance to shine too, with Daryl Clark out for the rest of the season.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

It wasn’t a vintage display by any stretch of the imagination for Wigan on Friday night at Huddersfield – but prop Luke Thompson was arguably their best of the bunch.

11. Jack Brown (Castleford Tigers)

Brown has been a magnificent mid-season pick-up for Castleford. He had to do stints in the front and back row on Sunday against Leeds Rhinos: but did it all brilliantly.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

He was on the losing side on Sunday afternoon, but McDonnell continued his fine form this season with another strong showing in the Rhinos’ defeat at Castleford Tigers.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Like a fine wine. Currie continues to get better in 2026 and he delivered another magnificent display for Sam Burgess’ side in that win over the defending champions on Saturday afternoon.