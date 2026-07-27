Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admits it is ‘flattering’ to be linked with the St Helens job – but has appeared to insist he is committed to remaining at Odsal Stadium.

The Saints are on the lookout for a new head coach to replace Paul Rowley, after they parted company with Haggerty’s long-time mentor last week.

They have seemingly insisted they are in no rush to make such a decision, with Eamon O’Carroll revealing last week he is likely to take interim charge of the Saints for the remainder of 2026 before heading to rugby union.

The early indications are that the club will head overseas to look for a replacement for Rowley – but of the names on the market in England, Haggerty appears to be one of the most interesting.

Haggerty addresses St Helens speculation

A native of the town, Haggerty still lives locally in St Helens.

He has made a huge impression at Bradford in his first season as a head coach, too. The Bulls have performed above expectations despite putting together a squad at the last minute and transitioning from a part-time outfit to a full-time one.

Furthermore, Haggerty’s team has quickly become renowned for a style of rugby that would likely be hugely popular at the Saints, with attacking, free-flowing rugby prioritised by the 37-year-old.

But Haggerty, when asked about the role in the aftermath of Bradford’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, insisted he was enjoying ‘the journey’ he is on with the Bulls.

He said: “It’s funny, it’s flattering to be linked with them kind of jobs. I’ve had a couple of messages but that’s a big club, I’m at a big club now and I’m enjoying the journey here.”

Haggerty also admitted he had spoken to Rowley since his departure from the Saints. “I dropped him a message a couple of days ago,” he said. “I left him initially because I know it would be very raw to him. but I know Paul, he’s a chilled out guy and I just wanted to make sure he’s doing okay and yeah, he is doing okay.”

What other English candidates are on the market?

The reason St Helens may look to the Australian market is due to a clear lack of options when it comes to potential British coaches.

Leeds assistant Jamie Langley has long been touted as a future Super League head coach, but he is understood to be settled working under Brad Arthur for the immediate future as part of the Rhinos’ setup.

The biggest English name would likely be Brian McDermott. The current England head coach only has a contract with the national team until after this year’s Rugby League World Cup, which would mirror up with the Saints’ plans for a Rowley replacement.

But it is unclear at this stage about whether or not he would be willing to return to Super League and restart his head coaching career with the Saints.

As such, it seems increasingly likely that an Australian will be leading the Saints in 2027.