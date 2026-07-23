Super League returns to Rivals Round over the coming days, with Round 20 of the season seeing some of the sport’s biggest rivalries take centre stage again.

There are seven huge games, all of which have varying degrees of consequence on the race for the play-offs.

Here’s how we think they’ll play out..

Hull FC v Hull KR

Rivals Round Renewed starts with a cracker – the third Hull derby of 2026 as FC have their turn at hosting against bitter rivals KR.

Both teams come into the back of the game in miserable form. In the form table over the last five games, Hull are 13th and Rovers are only 10th – underlining how poor both have been right now.

It’s going to be tight, it’s going to be tense and it’s going to be brutal. And we are going with Rovers to – just – finally get their season back on track, but not without an almighty scrap beforehand.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Friday’s two local derbies are belters, with Wigan versus St Helens in the derby the headline of the round without question. Both teams won last weekend, with the Saints actually winning in a more impressive manner.

However, they’re severely down on troops and in contrast, Wigan are getting back to something like full strength – with Bevan French the headline returnee. The Warriors will be determined to inflict more misery on Paul Rowley’s side: and we think they’ll put a show on.

Prediction: Wigan by 20

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Friday’s other game sees two teams that were victorious last weekend, with Wakefield Trinity taking on Castleford Tigers at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Castleford will be desperate to back up last weekend’s win over Leeds with another derby triumph, but the Tigers’ biggest challenge has been consistency in 2026. We think this will be one that Wakefield, with home advantage and a settled side, will be able to close out and win.

But it’ll be much closer than at Magic Weekend!

Prediction: Wakefield by 14

York Knights v Huddersfield Giants

It’s over to York on Saturday afternoon, as the Knights look to pull further away from Huddersfield at the foot of the Super League table by inflicting another defeat on the Giants.

Mark Applegarth’s side were far too strong the last time the teams met at Magic Weekend and we think it’ll be another York win.

Prediction: York by 4

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

It’s an intriguing game at the Leopards Den on Saturday evening, with Leigh knowing they will pull level with Warrington on points should they defeat the Wolves again.

Leigh are without doubt one of Super League’s form sides. Improving every week, and with their key players not only back, but playing well, they go into this favourites. Warrington will be buoyed by last weekend’s triumph over Hull KR – but trips to Leigh aren’t easy. Especially when they’re in this form.

Tight – one of the closest games of the weekend – but a home win, just.

Prediction: Leigh by 10

Toulouse v Catalans Dragons

Toulouse have been magnificent in recent weeks – which might make what we’re about to say a surprise!

Catalans have got too much quality in their ranks not to pick up a win and get back on the horse at some stage. We’re backing them to do it here in the French derby.

Prediction: Catalans by 12

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

The final game of the weekend sees two great rivals do battle: with the first Leeds-Bradford game at Headingley in Super League for well over a decade.

Brad Arthur’s side will be stinging from last weekend’s shock loss to Castleford, and the Rhinos rarely play poorly two weeks in a row these days. The return of Jarrod O’Connor will be huge for the Rhinos, too.

Bradford will fight as hard as they have done all year under Kurt Haggerty – but this will be a bridge too far against a Leeds side who will be in the mood to respond.

Prediction: Leeds by 22