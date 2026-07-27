It’s now been confirmed Tyson Smoothy will depart Wakefield for new NRL franchise Perth Bears at the end of the season: and wants his parting gift to be Trinity’s first Super League title.

Smoothy arrived at Wakefield ahead of 2026 fresh off the back of a starring role in Brisbane Broncos’ NRL Grand Final triumph.

The hooker inked a three-year deal at Belle Vue, but there have been rumblings right the way through the year so far that his stint in Super League would be cut short.

Head coach Daryl Powell confirmed earlier this month that the 27-year-old would be leaving come the end of the season.

And it’s now been confirmed that his destination is Perth, with the Bears landing his signature on a three-year deal from 2027.

‘”I’m focused on continuing to work hard for this great club and bringing the Super League title to Wakefield’

Smoothy’s consistently impressive showings so far in a Wakefield shirt have helped to guide the Belle Vue outfit to second spot on the Super League ladder with just seven rounds of the regular season remaining.

Trinity supporters are now dreaming of Old Trafford and the potential of their first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance, with Smoothy hoping for a remarkable ending to his 12-month stint at the club.

As the news of his NRL return was confirmed, he said: “I would like to thank Daryl (Powell), Ste (Mills, Director of Rugby) and all the staff and players at Wakefield for their understanding of my situation and the opportunity they have provided me to return to Australia.

“I’m focused on continuing to work hard for this great club and bringing the Super League title to Wakefield.”

A Toowoomba native, Smoothy’s first four NRL appearances came for Melbourne Storm back in 2021.

He did not feature at first-grade level at all the following year before joining the Broncos ahead of 2023, going on to play 42 NRL games in their colours, including the 2025 Grand Final: won against his former club Storm.

Off-season recruit Smoothy has so far scored four tries in 21 appearances across all competitions for Trinity, and Director of Rugby Mills added: “Tyson has made a fantastic contribution to the squad this season.

“While we would love to keep him at the club, we are conscious of family circumstances and his desire to return home to Australia.

“Tyson’s attitude and performance have been first class all year and the club is supportive of his decision.”