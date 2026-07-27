Salford RLFC forward Owen Haldenby has joined fellow Championship outfit Goole Vikings on a season-long loan, with his time at the CorpArq Stadium appearing to be over.

Haldenby is a product of Super League side Hull FC’s youth system, but departed the MKM Stadium at the end of last season without registering a first-team appearance for the Black and Whites.

Joining phoenix club Salford ahead of 2026, he has gone on to make 17 appearances across all competitions in their colours, scoring two tries in the most recent of those earlier this month against North Wales Crusaders.

Midway through the campaign, the Reds moved to hand him a permanent contract until the end of 2026. But now, they have allowed him to depart on loan until the end of the season, meaning it looks likely he will be on the open market for 2027.

Salford RLFC forward Owen Haldenby seals season-long loan switch to fellow Championship club Goole Vikings

Hull Wyke junior Haldenby appeared once on loan for Championship strugglers Crusaders in June, and played the first game of his loan stint at Goole over the weekend.

Able to slot into the front row, back row or play at loose forward, he was a starting prop as the Vikings beat Dewsbury Rams 28-24.

That was the 19th appearance of his professional career, with Scott Taylor’s side now sat 12th on the Championship ladder, a place and two competition points worse off than Haldenby’s parent club Salford.

The Reds announced Haldenby’s loan move being on a season-long basis via social media on Monday afternoon, though notably, will be able to recall him at any point should they see fit.

Both Goole and Salford could yet still make the play-offs this term, needing to finish inside the top ten to do so. Batley Bulldogs currently occupy tenth spot with 16 competition points to their name, two more than Salford and four more than the Vikings.

The Bulldogs have though played less games than both the Reds and Goole.

If they do not make the play-offs, Taylor’s side have just four matches remaining this term, with the first of those coming this weekend as they make the trip to Crusaders.

Goole then travel to title favourites London Broncos, who still have a 100% record this term, before rounding off with back-to-back home clashes against Swinton Lions and Doncaster.