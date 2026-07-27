Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that Burleigh Bears hooker Mason Teague will join the club on a two-year deal, replacing outgoing number nine Tyson Smoothy.

Trinity confirmed on Monday morning that Smoothy would return home to Australia at the end of the season. He has subsequently agreed a deal to play for Perth Bears when they enter the NRL next year.

And Wakefield have already locked in his replacement – with former Dolphins man Teague agreeing to join until the end of the 2028 season.

Wakefield confirm Mason Teague move

Trinity coach Daryl Powell insists Teague is the ‘perfect fit’ for how the club want to play – with the hooker topping their data metrics when looking for a Smoothy replacement.

He said: “We believe in Mason we have found the perfect fit for our team and the way we play. He’s a quality player and is right at the top of all of our data analysis.

“He comes highly recommended from all the character references we have gathered from Australia and we’re delighted to bring him to Wakefield Trinity to continue the development of what we believe is an outstanding team of not just now but the future.”

Teague insisted he was optimistic of helping Trinity compete for major honours during his two seasons in England, saying: “I’m really excited to come over to Super League for the next two seasons.

“Wakefield are an incredibly strong club who are really going places and going well this year and I hope I can add to that upon joining. With the signings the club have made for next season, I know this club can kick on again. I know the fan base at Wakefield really gets behind the team and I can’t wait to meet all the fans.”

Trinity land long-term target

Teague has been a target of Wakefield’s for some time – with the club keeping tabs on him for the last couple of years.

And with Smoothy’s departure creating an opening in their squad for 2027 and beyond, their director of rugby, Ste Mills, insisted he was the perfect fit.

Mills said: “Mason is someone that has been top of our list to bring over to the club for a while now and when we started looking at our future in the nine position he was the first player we wanted.

“His transition into the nine position over the last 18 months has been nothing short of great and we see a lot of development in his game. From talking to Mason and his partner, we know we’ve made the correct decision and I can’t wait to see him over here in 2027.”