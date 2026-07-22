Veteran hooker Brad Dwyer has penned a new deal with Championship outfit Salford RLFC, and will continue in his role as player-assistant coach until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Dwyer, who turned 33 in April, joined phoenix club Salford ahead of the 2026 campaign and was named captain.

The former Super League stalwart went on to land a new role as player-assistant soon after head coach Dave Hewitt took charge after the departure of predecessor Mike Grady.

And having impressed across his 21 appearances for the Reds to date with 11 tries scored, Dwyer has now inked a 12-month contract extension for the duration of 2027.

‘The new role has given me a new lease of life, it puts a lot of onus on me having to deliver what we have spoken about to the lads in training’

Wigan-born Dwyer made a brief return to Super League earlier this season as he featured on loan for Castleford Tigers in a defeat at Hull KR, and there was talk of the hooker penning a longer-term deal back in the top-flight.

But he opted to stick with Salford, and having now put pen to paper on a contract for 2027, said: “I have been really enjoying my time in this new role and also proud of what the club is creating.

“The new role has given me a new lease of life, it puts a lot of onus on me having to deliver what we have spoken about to the lads in training.

“I have felt a bit protective over the younger players, which has probably resulted in me getting sin-binned sometimes, which has never normally been what I am like.”

Dwyer – who featured once on loan for Salford Red Devils amid their financial woes last term – has now donned a shirt for ten different clubs in his career.

Those clubs are Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos, Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Salford and Cas.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leeds back in 2019, the veteran has scored 89 tries in 342 career appearances across all competitions to date as well as kicking a sole drop goal.

He continued: “I have loved seeing the lads buy in to what we are creating, me and Chewy (Dave Hewitt) have got a great connection with the lads.

“I have seen that there is a lot of growth within the club from the start.

“The feeling in and around the club is great, and everyone is so appreciative of what we have done so far this season.”

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