Super League’s latest Rivals Round broke records in terms of attendances – and it also featured some stunning individual performances.

Here are the 13 players that stood out the most for us after the last few days – with some very tough decisions to be made!

1. Josh Rourke

There’s plenty of Wakefield representation this week – and it starts with fullback Josh Rourke, who cemented his position as Trinity’s number one with a brilliant performance in the victory over Castleford Tigers on Friday.

2. Tom Davies

He has been Rovers’ standout player all season – and Hull KR winger Tom Davies produced another magnificent performance again in the derby victory over Hull FC on Thursday night.

3. Adam Keighran

Keighran has quietly been one of Wigan’s best players in 2026, with a string of impressive displays that continued with another strong showing on Friday night as the Warriors hammered St Helens.

4. Umyla Hanley

The Leigh Leopards centre continued his sensational year with another brilliant display on Saturday. He was at the heart of everything the Leopards did well in their commanding win over Warrington Wolves.

5. Tom Johnstone

We could have gone with either Wakefield winger here! But we’re giving the nod to Tom Johnstone; like Lachlan Walmsley, he scored twice in that eye-catching win over Castleford Tigers but he also ran for over 200 metres and produced another statement performance for Trinity.

6. Bevan French

Was there any doubt? Arguably the standout individual performance of the weekend came from Wigan Warriors’ talisman, who was at his brilliant best in the derby win over St Helens. One try, four assists and another world-class performance. What a joy to watch he is.

7. Jake Connor

It’s very harsh on Jake Trueman, who was sensational on Friday – but we couldn’t ignore Connor after another talismanic display for Leeds Rhinos. He almost single-handedly pulled them through on Sunday afternoon against Bradford Bulls.

8. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

Another player who will hope to be on the plane with the England squad this year is Wakefield prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele. His stats were astonishing, and he continues to look like one of the best middles in the competition.

9. Jez Litten

There were a fair few hookers who could have a realistic claim to being in this week’s team, with Wigan’s Brad O’Neill right up there. But Litten was back to his best in the Hull derby on Thursday night, stepping up in the absence of Mikey Lewis and starring for all the right reasons.

10. Joe Ofahengaue

The best prop in Super League right now. Simple as.

11. Oli Partington

Whether it’s prop, loose forward or now back row, Partington is a consistent face in our team this season – and he’s back in this week after shining at second row in that win over St Helens on Friday. What a signing he has been – possibly the signing of the season across the whole of Super League?

12. James McDonnell

He actually spent most of the game in the centres on Sunday afternoon – but we are going to include McDonnell in his preferred position of back row. Two tries was the headline statistic on his display but he was just generally brilliant again for Leeds – as he has been most of the year.

13. Elliot Minchella

Like Litten, Minchella was another who appeared to be back to his best on Thursday night in the Hull derby. They will need him to maintain that level for the rest of the regular season to ensure they firstly make the play-offs, and then finish as high up as possible within the six.