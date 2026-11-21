Three Super League clubs are showing interest in signing St Helens utility Tristan Sailor, with Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons and London Broncos all understood to be monitoring his situation.

Love Rugby League revealed on November 5th that Sailor had been offered to rival clubs as part of St Helens’ ongoing squad overhaul under new head coach Kevin Walters.

Now, interest in the Australian is understood to be coming from three potential destinations, with all three clubs assessing the possibility of bringing him in ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Why Tristan Sailor could leave St Helens

Sailor enjoyed a productive spell under Paul Rowley, who was instrumental in keeping him at the club with a new long-term contract. But Rowley has since departed, with former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters now preparing to take charge of the Saints.

It represents a remarkable development given Sailor only signed a lucrative new three-year contract extension with the Saints in June, committing his future to the club until the end of the 2029 season. However, the change in the coaching structure at BrewDog Stadium has seemingly changed the landscape for the 27-year-old.

Walters has publicly stated that Jack Welsby will be his first-choice fullback for the 2027 season, while the emergence of Harry Robertson in the halves has created further competition for places.

St Helens have also secured the signing of Sean O’Sullivan, who is expected to feature in the halves, further complicating Sailor’s route into the starting team.

That leaves the former Brisbane Broncos man facing uncertainty over where he would fit into Walters’ plans, despite his versatility and ability to cover several positions across the backline. Given he is a significant earner and occupies a quota spot, that leaves Saints looking at their options.

Interestingly, Sailor and Walters have worked together previously at Brisbane, meaning the new Saints coach is already well aware of what the utility can offer.

Three clubs interested in Tristan Sailor

Huddersfield Giants are among the clubs understood to be interested in Sailor, with Jim Lenihan understood to be an admired of his talents and what he can offer.

Catalans Dragons are another club monitoring the situation, while London Broncos are also understood to be keen following the departure of Gairo Voro, who has returned to Papua New Guinea. The Broncos are preparing for an anticipated return to Super League in 2027 and are looking to strengthen their squad accordingly, which has seen them also take interest in Jacob Host.

For all three clubs, the possibility of recruiting a player of Sailor’s ability represents an interesting opportunity, potentially with the prospect of Saints needing to facilitate a deal so they can push on with their own squad plans for next year.

Sailor is not the only contracted player whose services have been made available to rival clubs, with Love Rugby League previously revealing that Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks, Lewis Murphy and others have been circulated to potential suitors.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Matt Whitley are also among the players whose futures have come under scrutiny as the Saints look to reshape their playing roster.

Sailor, though, is arguably the most high-profile names involved given his importance to the team over the past two seasons.