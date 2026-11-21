London Broncos are keen on signing St Helens forward Jacob Host as they continue to prepare for an expected return to Super League next season.

Host is among a number of players being offered to rival clubs as part of Saints’ plans to revamp their squad after the arrival of Kevin Walters, which has seen numerous players be informed they are free to explore their options elsewhere.

The forward is one of them and now, he has interest from the Broncos.

London are expected to be announced as a Super League club in a matter of days, and once they are, they are expected to begin a recruitment drive to bolster their squad for Super League.

Host joined Saints last year and made 16 appearances for the club, with a serious leg break seeing him spend time on the sidelines.

Before that he spent a decade in the NRL, playing 19 games after his debut in 2016. He played for St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

His availability comes amid a significant period of change at BrewDog Stadium, with a number of players made available to club as Saints look to create salary cap space and quota spots which will allow Walters to further put his stamp on the squad.

That list includes Tristan Sailor, Lewis Murphy, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Joe Shorrocks and Shane Wright, while Matt Whitley was the most recent name to emerge.

Discussions over Host’s future are understood to be ongoing, with no deal confirmed at this stage.

Changes have already started. Nene Macdonald has departed the club since Walters’ arrival and several signings have been made. Confirmed additions include Christian Tuipulotu, Sean O’Sullivan, Tom Starling and Tom Forber, while Lukas Mason is set to become the second Wigan Warriors player to join the club.

Further changes are expected, with players such as Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad and Adam Christensen linked with moves to the club. However, it appears that outgoings are likely to take place before further additions are brought in.

Host could well be the start of that.