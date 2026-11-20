Homegrown talent Sam Hill has departed Championship outfit Salford RLFC ahead of 2027, with fellow teenager Joe McGann signing following his exit from Wigan Warriors.

Hill – who will turn 20 in January – is a product of Salford’s youth system and was called upon by Paul Rowley midway through the 2025 Super League campaign amid the club’s financial issues.

Then under the Red Devils guide, local lad Hill – who combined his fledgling rugby league career with an apprenticeship as a painter and decorator – made his first-team debut in a home defeat to Wigan.

He played five times in total in 2025, scoring his first-ever professional try against St Helens, and then agreed to remain at the CorpArq Stadium as the phoenix club rose from the ashes ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The winger only featured five times for Salford RLFC, with his final appearance coming in mid-April against Doncaster, but had a big hand in a momentous occasion as he scored 18 of 42 points in the phoenix club’s first-ever victory.

That arrived in January, when Hill scored two tries and kicking five goals in a Challenge Cup tie against community club Hammersmith Hill Hoists back in January.

But as confirmed via the Reds on social media, he has departed ahead of 2027.

Released Wigan Warriors youngster joins Salford

Hill’s exit from the CorpArq Stadium comes at the end of a week which saw Salford announce the signing of 18-year-old McGann from Wigan.

The hooker is yet to register an appearance in the professional game, but joins the Reds having helped the Warriors to victory in this year’s Academy Grand Final.

Born in Warrington, McGann – who joined Wigan as a scholar back in 2022 – played junior rugby league for Rylands Sharks as well as St Helens-based community club Blackbrook Royals.

The teenager has a remarkable story of his own having undergone life-saving trachea surgery in 2018 after being diagnosed with carcinoid tumour at the age of nine.

Salford announced their squad numbers for 2027 at the back end of October, and it is yet to be confirmed what number McGann will don next season having been added to Dave Hewitt’s roster.