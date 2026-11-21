Plans for the NRL’s first Global Round as early as 2028 are beginning to become clear – with Wembley a possible venue for a game according to reports in Australia.

However, that would also see an historic Super League fixture potentially played at the stadium, with the NRL’s hope for a double-header in the city alongside other games all across the world.

The NRL, and specifically Peter V’landys, have made no secret of their desire to take a round of fixtures across the globe, spearheaded by the huge success of the Las Vegas venture in recent years.

And more details are now emerging about which cities could be included.

NRL Global Round to hit London

That list of cities, perhaps unsurprisingly, includes London. V’landys has been public about the United Kingdom being a major growth market for the NRL, not least with a partnership between Super League and the competition set to be signed off in the coming weeks.

But London is in contention with Hong Kong and Tokyo to get two available fixtures, it seems, with two more in Las Vegas to ensure four fixtures are played across three days all over the world. Vegas would host two on the Saturday meaning two of Hong Kong, London and Tokyo would stage games on Friday and Saturday.

“We want to be able to announce it early next year,” V’landys told AAP. “My grand vision or dream is to have three international games being played on the same weekend.

“Thursday night could be Hong Kong, Friday night could be Japan, Saturday night’s Vegas. So each night there’s something coming from a different part of the world.”

Wembley to host double-header?

There had been previous reports that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the preferred venue of choice, but with the Premier League fixtures for 2027-28 not released until next summer in the UK, Wembley is now being mooted as a potential venue for a London fixture.

But it would not just be for an NRL match, with AAP suggesting that a Super League fixture could join the billing to make it an historic double-header – and meaning two English or French teams could get the chance to play a regular season league game at one of the world’s most historic venues.

Meanwhile, V’landys admitted that the new League Pass app, which was previously Watch NRL before DAZN took control – and is likely to include Super League games in 2027 – is a big part of the growth strategy.

“That (American revenue) was the aim of (the Las Vegas games),” V’landys said. “And we haven’t really started touching the surface. In England, you’ve got millions of fans already that follow rugby league. It’s not going to be hard to get them. And at any one point, there’s 750,000 Australians in London that are travelling.

“You only need to get 50,000 of them to subscribe just for a couple of weeks and that’s a substantial new revenue. We want to take it around the world.”

The games and fixtures for the Global Round are expected to be confirmed early next year.