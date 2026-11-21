Curtis Sironen is set to leave St Helens immediately, with the Australian forward becoming the latest high-profile departure as the club prepares for the arrival of new head coach Kevin Walters.

Love Rugby League understands Sironen’s exit has been worked through in recent days and it will conclude with his five-year stay at the club coming to an end after the two parties agreed to an exit 12 months before his contract comes to an end.

The 33-year-old had been part of St Helens’ pack since arriving from Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2022 campaign, but his departure is another indication of the significant changes taking place at BrewDog Stadium.

Walters is preparing to take charge for the 2027 season following his appointment as head coach, having most recently led Australia to Rugby League World Cup glory.

The former Brisbane Broncos boss is already overseeing a considerable reshaping of the playing squad, with Saints keen to create room for further recruitment and build his own squad.

Sironen’s departure is an important part of those plans, particularly given the need to manage the club’s overseas quota and salary cap commitments.

Sironen brings five-year Saints spell to an end

Sironen joined St Helens after spending time in the NRL with Wests Tigers and Manly.

He made an immediate impact during his first season in England, helping Saints win the 2022 Super League Grand Final before featuring in their historic World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers in Australia the following year.

Across five seasons with the club, Sironen made 103 appearances and scored 19 tries.

He leaves having been a significant part of the Saints side during his time at the club, but his departure will give Walters further flexibility as he looks to reshape the forward pack.

Adam Christensen among potential replacements

One player understood to be on St Helens’ radar as they consider their options in the back row is Gold Coast Titans forward Adam Christensen.

Australian reports suggesting Walters views him as a potential long-term prospect and Sironen’s exit does add to that logic.

Christensen made his NRL debut for the Titans during the 2026 campaign, having previously impressed in the Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears and Tweed Seagulls.

He has made just one first-grade appearance to date, but his performances in the second tier have attracted attention, and a move to Super League could offer him a more regular opportunity at senior level.

Whether Christensen ultimately arrives remains to be seen, but Sironen’s departure would create an opportunity for Saints to add another forward without the same overseas quota constraints.

More St Helens exits expected

Sironen is unlikely to be the last established name to leave St Helens as Walters and incoming head of recruitment Joey Walsh continue their work on the squad.

Love Rugby League has reported on the club making several contracted players available to rival sides, with Matt Whitley, Jacob Host, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Tristan Sailor among those whose futures have come under scrutiny.

Sailor, in particular, has attracted interest from three Super League clubs, with Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons and London Broncos all understood to be monitoring his situation.

The Australian utility only signed a lucrative three-year contract extension in June, but the change in coaching structure has seemingly altered his position within the squad.