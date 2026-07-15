The IMG gradings reveal is just a few months away – and there are a handful of clubs set for big drops in the performance aspect this year.

The criteria has been tweaked slightly this year, with all the changes revealed by Love Rugby League earlier in the season. Clubs can score a maximum of six points out of 20 based on their league position, as opposed to five this time last year.

But while clubs were ranked based on their average league position across each of the three most recent seasons, this year it changes to the two most recent: so 2025 and 2026.

And the following clubs will suffer as a result of those changes – and their own dips in performance..

NB. The performance scores are based on a club’s league position after the weekend of July 11 and 12 (Round 18 in Super League).

Hull KR

There’s only one of the 14 Super League clubs who are forecast to drop their IMG performance score as it stands. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is the club who swept the board with trophies and, as a result, bonus points in 2025: Hull KR.

They scooped up a full extra point through winning the Challenge Cup and the Super League Grand Final last year, which they stand to drop at this stage. They obviously will definitely drop at least 0.25 by virtue of Wigan already winning the cup.

Their two-season ranking is the third-best as it stands, giving them 4.7059 – down on their score of 4.8857 12 months ago, which is a drop of 0.1798. So as it stands, their ranking isn’t going to get hurt too much.

Salford RLFC

The next two clubs are arguably not surprising if you’re familiar with how the system punishes teams that have sharp drops in league position.

As Salford were a Super League club this time last year, the fact they’re in the Championship means they’re in for a meaty drop. Them being in the lower half of the table means it’s going to go down even further.

Salford are the 20th ranked club based on league finishes over the last two seasons – 12th last year, and 25th as it stands this year. That means their score will drop by a whopping 0.9941 points as it stands.

Halifax Panthers

Unsurprisingly, Halifax’s IMG score is also going to take a big hit in the performance aspect of the criteria by virtue of the fact they are second-bottom in the Championship.

That’s a ranking of 33rd and when added to last year’s 16th, it gives them an average which ranks as the 26th best in the professional game. That’s way down on last year, meaning the Panthers’ performance score dips by 0.7336 points.

Whitehaven

The Cumbrian club’s performance score will dip slightly as it stands. That isn’t helped by their 33rd-ranked finish from last year after a disappointing League 1 campaign. They will lose 0.1462 at the time of writing.

Keighley Cougars

Another club who had a woeful season in League 1 last year, Keighley Cougars, are also going to suffer from the rankings counting the last two seasons compared to three.

That second-bottom finish in the third tier 12 months ago will be costly, as it means their IMG score drops by 0.1275 points.

Swinton Lions

The Lions are one of the bigger drops on this list – as they lose finishes of 22nd and 24th from the old three-year average system. As it stands, they rank 32nd out of 34 professional clubs for their league finishes across the last two years – which means their score drops by a whopping 0.9302 as it stands.

North Wales Crusaders

Lastly, there’s perhaps no surprise that the team holding up the entire professional pyramid are going to have a big IMG performance score drop.

North Wales did get a 26th-ranked finish last year by virtue of wining League 1 but this year, they are 34th out of 34 clubs. That means their score will drop by 0.7529 if the system was declared complete today.

But there’s a lot of time for things to change!