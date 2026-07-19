Salford RLFC have confirmed that Marc Sneyd will return to the club next season – having agreed a two-year contract to join the Championship club.

Sneyd left Salford Red Devils last year amidst their financial crisis, signing an 18-month deal with Warrington Wolves. He will see out his time at the Wire for the rest of this year before returning to Salford as one of their headline signings for 2027.

The club are aiming to build a squad that will compete at the top end of the Championship next year, and Sneyd’s arrival heralds a huge move for the newly-reformed club.

Salford CEO reveals Sneyd move ‘pride’` He said: “Timing was a big one for me. I spoke to Ryan and the coaches and their ambition really stood out. The club is at a brand-new stage, but I want to help the club get back to the level the club wants to be at. Hopefully next year we can build on what the club has already built this season.” Salford CEO Ryan Brierley admitted he was proud to have helped close the deal to bring Sneyd back to the club. He said: “Bringing Sneydy back to Salford is a hugely significant moment for our club, and personally it’s one of the proudest moments of my career so far. “Marc is someone I’ve shared a dressing room with, someone I consider a genuine friend, and one of the best players this club has ever produced. Our supporters love him, and everyone associated with Salford knows exactly what he represents. “I was here when the club went through administration, and I know first hand how difficult it was for Sneydy to leave. To now have the opportunity to bring him home, and give him the chance to finish this chapter in a Salford shirt, feels incredibly special. “His quality on the field speaks for itself, and he makes everyone around him better. Our young halves will have the opportunity to learn from one of the smartest rugby brains in the game. “This signing is also a statement of intent. We want to build a team our supporters can be proud of, and bringing a player of Sneydy’s calibre back to Salford shows exactly where our ambitions lie. We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Sneydy home.”

Sneyd addresses Warrington exit

Sneyd was influential for Warrington last season at a difficult time for the club, and won the Lance Todd Trophy in last year’s Challenge Cup final defeat to Hull KR.

He had been in talks with Bradford about staying in Super League next year, but he will instead drop into the Championship.

Speaking about his exit from the Wire, Sneyd added: “I’d just like to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity at a time when things were tough.

“I’m grateful for the support the club, the staff and the fans showed me and wish everyone connected with Warrington nothing but success for the future.”