Young forward Ben Littlewood has inked a long-term contract extension with Leeds Rhinos, signing on the dotted line until the end of the 2029 season.

Still only 21, Littlewood’s background at junior level began in rugby union before he made the switch to league with community outfit Lock Lane.

Going on to don a shirt for Oulton Raiders, he was eventually snapped up by Leeds as a teenager back in 2022, and went on to make his first-team bow for the Rhinos in August 2024 against Wigan Warriors.

Sunday afternoon saw Littlewood make his sixth first-team appearance for the Rhinos as they beat Bradford Bulls at Headingley: and less than 24 hours on, his new deal has now been announced.

‘There have been some great moments and some setbacks as well, but I’ve just tried to keep learning and keep improving’

Littlewood has also represented Halifax Panthers, Salford Red Devils, York Knights and Hunslet on loan and/or dual-registration, with his career appearance tally across all competitions now sitting at 15.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have signed this extension and to know I’ll be staying at the Rhinos until at least 2029.

“I’ve always been grateful for the coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way.

“Coming from rugby union, then playing at Lock Lane and getting the opportunity to come into the Rhinos system, it has been a massive journey for me.

“There have been some great moments and some setbacks as well, but I’ve just tried to keep learning and keep improving.

“I’m really grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Littlewood’s two tries to date in the professional game were both scored earlier this season on loan for Hunslet, getting on the scoresheet against two Championship high-flyers in Widnes Vikings and Newcastle Thunder.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur added: “Ben has a great attitude and willingness to learn. We had no hesitation to bring him into the team this week when Chris Hankinson was injured.

“Before he picked up an injury in the game, I thought he was going great and I am sure he will be pushing again before the end of the season for selection.

“Every level he has gone up, he has shown that he listens, takes things on board and is able to put what he learns into his performances. He has had setbacks, but he has stayed patient and worked hard. He is on the right path.”