Morgan Smithies will sensationally leave Canberra Raiders at the end of the season – with the England international turning down interest from there and Super League to join Perth Bears.

Smithies’ future was one of the big hot topics across the NRL in recent weeks. It had been believed he had already agreed a deal to remain with Canberra in 2027, with reports dating back to the start of this season he had finalised his future.

However, it recently came to light that Smithies was indeed still on the open market for 2027 – and now, he is set to walk away from the Raiders and pen a deal elsewhere.

Smithies ‘agrees’ Perth Bears deal

There was genuine interest from Super League clubs in bringing the Halifax-born forward back to England, with some serious offers on the table for Smithies to consider.

But in the end, the former Wigan Warriors man has decided on a move to Perth as part of their inaugural NRL squad.

Smithies has reportedly agreed a whopping three-year deal, with a two-year extension – meaning he could be locked into the Bears well into the start of the next decade.

It is a sizeable piece of transfer business for the Bears, who have struggled to add size and fire-power to their plans ahead of their debut in the competition at the start of next season under Mal Meninga.

It will be seen as a crucial piece of business for Perth, with Smithies’ reputation in the NRL a strong one after barely missing a game for Canberra in his three seasons with the club.

He has emerged into one of the standout forwards in recent seasons in the competition, and is a certainty to feature for England at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Smithies joins England influx at Perth

Smithies will be the fourth Englishman set to become part of Perth’s squad under Meninga. Leeds Rhinos trio Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell all agreed terms with the club several months ago, with those deals already announced and confirmed.

Catalans Dragons half-back Toby Sexton is also heading for the NRL with Perth after just one season in the south of France.

And there now appears to be more size on the way in the shape of not only Smithies, but Parramatta prop Junior Paulo, too.

Crucially, the Eels veteran will head for Perth to become their first-ever captain, with that offer seemingly enough to get him over the line and convince him to make the move.