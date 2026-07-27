Super League’s latest Rivals Round was a bumper one in terms of attendances – with the highest aggregate attendance for a single round this season.

The last few days also proved to be the sixth-highest attendance for a single round of fixtures in Super League’s history – meaning it was hugely successful in terms of crowds.

Here’s how all seven games looked on that front – with some huge numbers and some huge successes.

Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR: 18,809

The Black and Whites, perhaps unsurprisingly, recorded their biggest crowd of the weekend with almost 19,000 people coming through the turnstiles to witness their defeat in the Hull derby to local rivals Hull KR.

However, it still wasn’t even the biggest crowd of Rivals Round – but it’s another unbelievable effort for a fanbase that arguably deserves a lot more given how loyal they are.

Wakefield Trinity 52-14 Castleford Tigers: 9,158

Wakefield’s biggest crowd of the year so far is 9,258 – meaning they fell exactly 100 fans short of equalling that on Friday night.

Not that Trinity or any of their supporters will care, though – after another statement win against Castleford Tigers in which they played with 12 men for well over an hour.

Wigan Warriors 38-16 St Helens: 18,906

The biggest crowd of the weekend – and the second example of a club setting their highest attendance of the regular season so far.

Wigan, like Hull FC, fell short just of an impressive 19,000 fans coming in to watch their game against St Helens. That would have likely been more were it not for a slightly below-par turnout from the travelling support by the Saints – but perfectly understandable given the circumstances they’re going through right now.

York Knights 22-24 Huddersfield Giants: 4,025*

York, as is tradition these days, have not publicly confirmed what their attendance figure was for the game against Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

But based on Super League confirming the attendance for the weekend was 83,615, and taking away the other figures for the six games, we’re left with a total of 4,025 for the Knights’ game against the Giants.

So we can assume that is official.

Leigh Leopards 28-12 Warrington Wolves: 9,145

The Leopards fell just short of their biggest crowd of the year by a few hundred fans. That figure came in Round 1 against Leeds but it was still a mighty fine effort to have over 9,000 in the LSV as they once again reiterated they may well be Super League title contenders in 2026, with a big win over Warrington.

Toulouse Olympique 16-18 Catalans Dragons: 7,024

Club number three to register their biggest crowd of the season was Toulouse. That, despite playing in a torrential storm against Catalans Dragons and just coming up short too. A fine effort all round from the French club.

Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Bradford Bulls: 16,548

Rivals Round finished with a cracker. It might not have been competitive until the very end, but it was still thoroughly entertaining – and it was roared on by another huge crowd.

On most weekends, over 16,500 fans would be the biggest in a single round – but this time around Leeds’ figure against Bradford was only good enough to be third-highest.

It sums up what a success the last few days have been.