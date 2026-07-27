Nine Super League players have been charged following Round 20 of the season – with Matty Storton avoiding a ban despite his straight red card on Friday night.

Nobody has been banned by the Match Review Panel following the latest edition of Rivals Round – which is somewhat of a surprise given how Storton was expected to be given a suspension.

Three Leeds Rhinos have been charged including young forward Ben Littlewood, who has landed two separate charges despite leaving the field with an injury in the first half of their win over Bradford Bulls.

Matty Storton escapes suspension

Storton was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle which made contact with the head of Castleford’s Alex Mellor during Wakefield Trinity’s win over the Tigers.

Despite that incident happening early in the game, Trinity went on to run out comfortable victors, but the expectation would be he would miss at least this week’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

However, his previously good disciplinary record has counted in his favour. Storton only previously had one point on his record over the last 12 months, and he has only been charged with Grade C Head Contact.

That would ordinarily take him to six points and a one-match ban – but a loophole within the system means any player sent off in the first half of a match gets a two-point reduction on their sanction. That lowers Storton’s penalty to three points, taking his overall total to just four.

That means he is free to play in Perpignan on Saturday night for Trinity.

Leeds Rhinos trio charged

Leeds have had three players sanctioned following their win over Bradford including Littlewood, who has been given two separate charges. He has been hit with a Grade A Late Contact on Passer sanction, as well as a Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft gets one penalty point for Grade A Dangerous Contact, as does James McDonnell. None of Brad Arthur’s trio have received a suspension, though.

From the same game, Bradford’s Phoenix Steinwede has been penalised for making late contact on a passer, with a Grade B sanction and three penalty points heading his way.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been charged following the incident that led to him being sin-binned against Warrington Wolves, with the Leopards star getting a Grade B Head Contact sanction for his high shot on the Wire’s Toby King.

The Wolves’ Leon Hayes gets five penalty points from the same game, for a Grade B Dangerous Throw.

Super League charges from Round 20