Off-contract Bradford Bulls star Guy Armitage has confirmed via social media that he will depart Odsal at the end of the season and enter the open market.

Armitage, who will turn 35 in November, enjoyed a lengthy career in rugby union before making the switch to league as he joined London Broncos back in 2019.

Born in Westminster, the veteran has been with Bradford since the start of the 2025 campaign, and scored 17 tries in 26 appearances across all competitions last term while they were a Championship club.

Inking a one-year extension for 2026 following promotion back to Super League, Armitage has gone on to feature ten times so far this term.

But the club have now informed him they won’t be extending his stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

Off-contract Bradford star Guy Armitage to enter open market for 2027 as future confirmed

Armitage marked his 100th career appearance in rugby league as Kurt Haggerty’s side were beaten by Wakefield Trinity earlier this month.

He then went on to score his first try of the season on Sunday afternoon as the Bulls were beaten 42-12 in the ‘airport derby’ against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The 34-year-old regularly posts videos on social media, and did so again following Sunday’s defeat, which is when he revealed the news of his impending release.

He said: “A week ago, I was celebrating my 100th career appearance in rugby league, and a couple of days later, I got the news that Bradford weren’t going to re-sign me.

“I don’t know where I’m going to be next season, but I’m going to keep giving it my all.”

An England under-20s international in union, Armitage’s career so far in the 13-a-side code has seen him don a shirt for London Broncos, London Skolars, Doncaster, Toulouse Olympique and Bradford.

His try against Leeds on Sunday was the 65th of his league career, scored in his 101st appearance in the game.

In the coming weeks, Bradford will have to make a decision on the futures of their remaining off-contract stars in the shape of Caleb Aekins, Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Chris Atkin and Phoenix Steinwede.

On top of that, utility back Ed Chamberlain and forward Jack Ormondroyd’s loan deals – from Super League side Hull FC and Championship outfit Oldham respectively – are also set to expire come the end of the season.