London Broncos could be set to play some home games outside of the capital in 2027 – with Wales a possible location as they aim to boost the profile of the sport.

The Broncos are a Super League club once again, having been granted permission by the Rugby Football League to become the 15th team in a newly-expanded top flight in 2027.

They will play predominantly at Wimbledon next year, as has been the case for the last few years – but not all games will be played there, it seems.

Instead, London are aiming to take fixtures outside of the city, with the south of England and Wales mooted as possible locations.

London planning on-the-road games in 2027

Speaking to Love Rugby League after their promotion to the top flight was confirmed, co-owner Grant Wechsel admitted London have big plans both on and off the field.

And that includes emulating the likes of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in moving at least one home fixture outside of the capital and into a new territory.

Wechsel has previously spoken about the prospect of playing a game at Fulham to honour the heritage of rugby league in London, with the club’s first game at Craven Cottage in 1980.

That remains a possibility, but so too does taking the sport elsewhere outside of London.

“We will definitely be doing something unique,” Wechsel revealed. “I can’t guarantee it would be Fulham because if you play at a football stadium, the pitch has to be renovated and this has happened quite late.

“But we will take at least one game somewhere to a southern city in England or perhaps into Wales. We’ve seen that Wigan and Warrington are taking a game to Dublin [in April] and we want to do the same, and try and grow rugby league as much as possible, both in London and further afield.”

London ‘ready’ for Super League return

Wechsel insisted the Broncos are fully ready and operational to become a Super League club, having been planning behind the scenes for a number of weeks after winning the Championship Grand Final.

He did, however, admit there was a sense of ‘relief’ at the decision finally coming through, after several weeks of delays and a nervous wait.

“We’re ready,” he said. “We’ve been acting as if we’re going in and if we’re assuming we’re going in. If we didn’t then that would have been some kind of emergency situation for planning and going the other way – but we’re ready for Super League on and off the field.

“Relief is definitely the first emotion. When we play the first game it’ll turn to excitement for sure, and if you look back at what we’ve done in a year it’s certainly something to be proud of. But the timeframes of how long it’s taken haven’t been easy on anyone across the sport.

“But we’re ready to go and we’re ready to make a positive impact.”

London’s first Super League game could be as early as nine weeks today, with the season due to start on the final weekend of January.