Catalans Dragons owner Bernard Guasch as expressed his disappointment after it was confirmed his club would not feature in the Challenge Cup next year.

As was initially revealed by Love Rugby League, the French club will joined their counterparts, Toulouse Olympique, by sitting out the knockout competition next year, a decision that was made after consultation with the club.

Winners in 2018, Catalans’ omission is a result of logistical and financial reasons attached to the revamp of the competition for the year ahead. The Dragons have to fund the travel of themselves of opponents in the competition, which comes with a considerable expense to the club, while their involvement in the semi-finals or final come at a financial risk for the organisers as they don’t traditionally sell as many tickets as their British counterparts.

With that, they do not feature this year, though it is expected that they will re-enter next year once the arrangement with the NRL is in place.

Now, Guasch has shared his views on the decision.

‘The competition holds a special place in our hearts’

Discussing the decision in a club statement, Guasch said: “The club regrets this decision, which deprives our players and supporters of the opportunity to embark on another Challenge Cup journey. This competition holds a special place in our hearts, and our victory at Wembley in 2018 remains one of the greatest chapters in our club’s history.

“While we understand the constraints associated with the introduction of this new format, we are nevertheless reassured by the discussions we have had regarding our return to the competition in 2028.”

The Dragons played in the first Challenge Cup Final at New Wembley in 2007, attracting an attendance of over 84,000. They won the competition over a decade later as they famously defeated Warrington Wolves 2014.

It comes at an interesting time for Catalans, who have had a tough few years on the field having failed to reach the play-offs for three consecutive years since last reaching the Grand Final in 2023.

John Cartwright has been appointed as their permanent head coach and will oversee a new-look squad in 2027.