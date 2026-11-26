Catalans Dragons will not participate in the 2027 Challenge Cup.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that the French club were in talks with the Rugby Football League about potentially stepping out of the competition next season, with organisers now confirmed that they will join French counterparts Toulouse Olympique in not participating next year.

It comes as part of a revamped format which will see clubs from Championship and Super League enter at the different stages of the competition, despite being in the same division. A new commercial partner will also be announced on Monday before the first round draw, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, the host of the final on June 5th.

As revealed by Love Rugby League, London Broncos will enter in round 4 alongside Super League’s four bottom-placing sides from 2026, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls. The remaining Super League clubs entering the competition join them in round five.

Community clubs make up the first round, bottom-half Championship clubs enter in round two with the rest introduced in round three.

The Women’s Challenge Cup Final will remain at Wembley next year for what is the last year of the current contract with the venue.

Challenge Cup 2027 Key dates

First Round: 16-17 January – 28 Community Clubs

Second Round: 30-31 January – 10 Championship Clubs (12th-20th in 2026 plus Featherstone Rovers)

Third Round: Feb 13-14 – 10 Championship Clubs (2nd-11th in 2026)

Fourth Round (last 16): Mar 6-7 – Five Super League Clubs to enter (11th-14th in 2026 plus London Broncos)

Fifth Round: Mar 20-21 – Eight Super League Clubs to enter (top eight UK based clubs in 2026)

Quarter Finals: April 10-11

Semi Finals: May 8-9 – Neutral venues (TBC)

Final: June 5 – Wembley Stadium