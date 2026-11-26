The draw for the First Round of this year’s Challenge Cup will be made next Monday evening – with Wembley Stadium the backdrop for the occasion.

After weeks of uncertainty, the Rugby Football League finally confirmed the new-look format for rugby league’s most prestigious and historic competition on Thursday.

The opening round will feature amateur teams only, 28 of them to be precise, with 14 winners making it through to Round Two, where they could draw one of the bottom nine from last year’s Championship, or Featherstone Rovers, who have returned to the professional game for 2027.

Challenge Cup First Round draw confirmed

Those 28 teams from England and Scotland will all be paired together on Monday, though the exact time has not been confirmed.

However, it will take place on the Challenge Cup’s new YouTube channel, with fans of those clubs getting the opportunity to tune in for free and see their team’s first step on the road to Wembley Stadium in 2027.

The likes of Bedford Tigers, who pushed for application to the Championship next season but were overlooked in favour of Featherstone Rovers, Lock Lane – who played Hull KR this year – and Siddal, who have hosted the likes of Toronto Wolfpack in recent years, are all expected to be included.

There will be no Welsh team in this year’s Challenge Cup though with Aberavon Fighting Irish, who usually take part, not invited this time around.

The 28 community clubs is down from last year’s total of 34, owing to a change in the format that means there must be a precise number of sides entering in the First Round to ensure the tournament flows correctly without the need for byes at any stage.

New Challenge Cup format

One other change this year sees Super League clubs enter at different stages, and the removal of drawing all the top flight sides away from home at the first round they enter.

That was done last year in a bid to ensure community and semi-professional clubs drew potential money-spinning home ties, but Super League clubs can be drawn at home this year at any stage of the competition.

The format and draw for the 2027 Challenge Cup in full is: