The Championship will remodel into a two-conference format in 2027 – with major changes to both the second tier and the formatting of the 1895 Cup.

Rugby league’s second division will effectively split off into two separate leagues moving forwards; an Eastern and Western Conference.

There will then be a new-look play-off system and a new end-of-season play-off format, as the Championship embarks on major changes going ahead.

New-look Championship confirmed

The 20 professional clubs are split as follows:

East conference clubs: Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder, Doncaster RLFC, Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Hunslet RLFC, Goole Vikings, Keighley Cougars, Halifax Panthers.

West conference clubs: Oldham RLFC, Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders, Birmingham Hurricanes, Rochdale Hornets, Salford RLFC, Swinton Lions, Whitehaven, Workington Town, North Wales Crusaders.

The clubs will play 18 games within the regular season – nine at home and nine away against the teams in their own conference. The league will then break off, with the top five in each Conference progressing to the play-offs.

There will then be a four-week play-off structure, while the eight clubs who do not make it will play for a new Shield Trophy. They will play off against one another for the right to earn a new piece of silverware in 2027.

The season will start a week before Super League – on the weekend of January 21-24.

The play-offs will work as follows:

Week 1: The top five teams in both the East and West conferences will reach the play-offs. In week one, fourth will play fifth in each conference for a place in the next round.

Week 2: In week two, the team that finished top of each conference will play the lowest-placed team still in the competition from that conference. The teams that finished second and third will also play each other within their own conference.

Week 3: The winners of those games will meet in the East and West Conference Finals in week three. In each final, the team that finished higher in the league will play at home.

Week 4: The East and West Conference Final winners will then go head-to-head for the Championship title in the Grand Final on October 3. The match is scheduled to take place at a neutral venue, which is still to be confirmed.