London Broncos are officially a Super League club again – after the RFL finally rubber-stamped their promotion back to the top flight in 2027.

The governing body approached the Championship winners earlier this month about the prospect of becoming the 15th team to be added to Super League, after clubs approved a process to extend the competition.

And London have now formally been admitted after due diligence processes were completed.

London Broncos’ Super League return confirmed

Super League Europe chair Peter Hutton admitted it was an ‘exciting moment’ for the competition to welcome the Broncos back into the top flight.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome London Broncos back to Super League for 2027. This is an exciting moment for the club and its supporters, and an opportunity to build a lasting presence for our competition in the capital.

“They clearly impressed in the Championship last year, not only winning the League Leaders’ Shield but the Grand Final and 1895 Cup in a memorable Treble.

“In Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer, they have ambitious owners who are intent on making a success of our great sport in London and the surrounding areas.

“On behalf of all Super League clubs, I would like to put on record my thanks to both Grant and Darren for the collaboration they have shown over the last ten days to enable the RFL to come to this recommendation.

“Expansion is about more than adding another club. We want a compelling, competitive Super League that reaches new audiences while continuing to serve the supporters who are at the heart of our sport.

“With more exciting announcements expected shortly around investment, broadcast deals and new commercial partners for Super League, we look forward to working with the Broncos as they prepare for 2027, and to seeing their supporters enjoy the elite competition in London once again.”