London Broncos Super League return CONFIRMED with first words on promotion
London Broncos are officially a Super League club again – after the RFL finally rubber-stamped their promotion back to the top flight in 2027.
The governing body approached the Championship winners earlier this month about the prospect of becoming the 15th team to be added to Super League, after clubs approved a process to extend the competition.
And London have now formally been admitted after due diligence processes were completed.
London Broncos’ Super League return confirmed
Super League Europe chair Peter Hutton admitted it was an ‘exciting moment’ for the competition to welcome the Broncos back into the top flight.
He said: “We are delighted to welcome London Broncos back to Super League for 2027. This is an exciting moment for the club and its supporters, and an opportunity to build a lasting presence for our competition in the capital.
“They clearly impressed in the Championship last year, not only winning the League Leaders’ Shield but the Grand Final and 1895 Cup in a memorable Treble.
“In Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer, they have ambitious owners who are intent on making a success of our great sport in London and the surrounding areas.
“On behalf of all Super League clubs, I would like to put on record my thanks to both Grant and Darren for the collaboration they have shown over the last ten days to enable the RFL to come to this recommendation.
“Expansion is about more than adding another club. We want a compelling, competitive Super League that reaches new audiences while continuing to serve the supporters who are at the heart of our sport.
“With more exciting announcements expected shortly around investment, broadcast deals and new commercial partners for Super League, we look forward to working with the Broncos as they prepare for 2027, and to seeing their supporters enjoy the elite competition in London once again.”
London owners speak on promotion
Broncos co-owner Grant Wechsel said: “When we took over the club in late 2025 it was always about making London a Super League club again. We set about turning around the club on and off the field in 2026 and thoroughly enjoyed our historic treble win for the men’s first team as well as the promotion of our Women’s team to Super League.
“But the whole time we were thinking about Super League, not just being a part of it but being competitive in it for many years to come. We have tremendous momentum on field from our 2026 performances and welcoming some key new signings to the club but also a real momentum off the field as well with growing audiences and interest in the sport in London again.”
Fellow co-owner Darren Lockyer added: “For the city of London, we have a Super League club again and we need your support.
“We are the only professional rugby league club in London, and we need the fans, members, sponsors and supporters of the club to get behind what we are doing and make 2027 a memorable season. I can’t wait to be at the first home game in 2027 and connect with existing and new London fans.”