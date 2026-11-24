Former London Broncos head coach and head of rugby Mike Eccles is returning north to Super League – after agreeing a deal to join Leigh Leopards with immediate effect.

Eccles was an integral figure in not only London’s rise to Super League, but the battle to keep them alive at the end of last year before they were taken over by Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer.

He worked in a number of roles at the Broncos, including coaching them in Super League in 2024. But he is now back on familiar territory after agreeing to join the Leopards.

Mike Eccles joins Leigh Leopards

Eccles has joined Leigh as their Head of Performance and Coaching Support, and insists the opportunity to be part of such a forward-thinking club was a huge motivation in him leaving London to return north.

Eccles said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Leigh Leopards and becoming part of such an ambitious club.

“The opportunity to work alongside Andrew again and with Head Coach Adrian Lam was a major factor in my decision. Hendo and I have a strong relationship built over many years, and we share similar values around creating high-performance environments and helping players maximise their potential.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Adrian and the coaching staff. Leigh have established themselves as one of the leading clubs in the competition, and it is an exciting time to be joining the organisation.

“While my primary focus will be on leading and enhancing the performance programme, I’m equally excited about the opportunity to contribute from a coaching perspective, support the staff and continue developing my own coaching knowledge and experience. I can’t wait to get started and help contribute to the continued growth and success of the club.”

Adrian Lam hails Mike Eccles arrival

The Leopards have also brought in Andy Shea as their head of medical, and Leigh coach Adrian Lam said he was thrilled to have the pair on board. He said: “We’re delighted to welcome both Mike and Andy to the club.

“Success in modern professional sport is built on having outstanding people around the playing group, and these appointments further strengthen our team behind the team.

“Mike’s experience across performance, coaching and leadership roles will be invaluable. He will provide another experienced voice within our environment and help support the development of our players from both a physical and technical perspective.

“Andy brings elite-level medical expertise and has built an exceptional reputation throughout the game. Having someone of his calibre leading our medical department is a huge positive for the players and the club.

“Both men are highly respected within the sport, and I’m looking forward to working closely with them.”