Leigh Leopards perfect, Leeds Rhinos flying, St Helens pitiful in Super League form table

After Round 25, just two weeks remain of the regular Super League campaign, with some teams continuing to build a head of steam but others still desperately struggling for form.

Virtually every team still has something to play for, be it the pride of not finishing bottom, trying to obtain a play-off spot, or a top two finish.

Each club’s ‘form’ is judged off their last five games, meaning the barometer of success is how they’re performed from rounds 21 to 25, inclusive.

Leigh Leopards now sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games, with Adrian Lam’s side close to cementing a play-off spot now after nine wins in their last 10 games!

Hull KR are now second in the form table, but only by the virtue of points difference having lost for the first time in nine matches on Friday night.

Alongside the Robins, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors have all now won four of their last five to claim eight competition points from a possible 10. Those three occupy spots 3rd to 5th in the form table respectively.

Elsewhere, Salford, Huddersfield and St Helens have just two wins in their last five, though Paul Rowley’s Red Devils and Luke Robinson’s Giants were both victorious over the weekend just gone.

London Broncos and Catalans Dragons sit 10th and 11th in the form table respectively with just one win from their last five, picking up two competition points apiece in that period.

And Hull FC remain rock bottom of the form table having not won ANY of their last five, suffering a humiliating 68-6 defeat at Headingley against Leeds on Friday night.

Over the last five rounds, the Airlie Birds have now shipped a ridiculous 200 points at an average of 40 per game. They’ve scored just 46 in the process, yielding a pitiful points difference of -154.

Here is the updated Super League form table in full, from top to bottom…

1. Leigh Leopards – 10 points (PD: +102)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam pictured ahead of Magic Weekend in 2024

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (W)

2. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +114)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (W)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (L)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +83)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (W)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (W)

4. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +64)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (L)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (W)

5. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD: +24)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (W)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (W)

6. Salford Red Devils – 4 points (PD: +18)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (L)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (W)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -45)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (W)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (W)

8. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -61)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (L)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (W)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (L)

9. London Broncos – 2 points (PD: -16)

London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (L)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (L)

10. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -63)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (L)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (L)

11. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -66)

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (L)

12. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -154)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (L)

